Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report

Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report

A California federal judge has reportedly told Perplexity not to use its AI agents on Amazon’s e-commerce platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 19:28 IST
Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report

Photo Credit: Perplexity

The US federal court has reportedly passed a preliminary injunction for seven days

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon filed the court case against Perplexity in November 2025
  • The Court said Amazon has provided strong evidence of unauthorised access
  • Perplexity reportedly appealed the decision on Tuesday
Advertisement

Amazon, on Monday, reportedly won a court order blocking Perplexity from deploying its artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents on its e-commerce platform. The decision was said to be given by a California federal judge, who found that the Seattle-based tech giant had strong evidence of unauthorised access by Perplexity's bots. With this, Amazon has received preliminary injunctive relief, which will take effect in seven days. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the AI browser maker reportedly filed an appeal. Notably, in November 2025, Amazon objected to Perplexity's Comet browser using agents to automate shopping on its website.

Amazon Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Perplexity

According to the court document (via The Verge), US District Judge Maxine Chesney wrote that Amazon provided “strong evidence” that Perplexity accessed the e-commerce website via its Comet browser without proper authorisation. As a result, the preliminary injunctive relief was granted to the tech giant.

As part of the order, Perplexity was ordered not to access or attempt to access Amazon's e-commerce platform using AI agents. Additionally, it was also told to destroy all data obtained by accessing the platform. The AI firm has to declare within the next 30 days that it has complied with the requirements mentioned in the order. At the same time, the judge also provided a period of seven days to Perplexity to file an appeal.

According to a Reuters report, the company filed an appeal on Tuesday. It also told the publication in a statement that it will continue to “fight for ​the right of internet users to choose whatever AI they want." On the other hand, Amazon called the decision “an important step in maintaining a trusted shopping experience for Amazon customers."

In November 2025, Amazon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Perplexity, demanding that it stop “evading Amazon's technological measures” to identify and block the Comet browser from displaying products and facilitating purchases on behalf of users. The company added that the transparency is necessary because it protects the service provider's right to monitor AI agents and restrict “conduct that degrades the customer shopping experience, erodes customer trust, and creates security risks.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Perplexity, AI agents, AI shopping, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI browser
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL Launched With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity, AirPlay 2 Support: Price, Features

Related Stories

Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  2. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. Canva's AI-Powered Magic Layers Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  5. Poco X8 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  8. Exclusive: iQOO to Skip Neo Series Launch in India in 2026
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  10. Oppo Find N6 Confirmed to Launch With This Crease-Free Display Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Adds Support for Parent-Managed Accounts With Stricter Controls for Children Under 13
  2. Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  3. Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report
  4. Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL Launched With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity, AirPlay 2 Support: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Find N6 Colourways, Storage Variants Revealed as Company Teases Crease-Free Display's Components
  6. Canva’s New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  7. Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows
  8. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists
  9. GainBitcoin Crypto Scam Case: CBI Arrests Darwin Labs CTO and Co-Founder Ayush Varshney
  10. Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Teased as Company Hints at Design and Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »