Amazon, on Monday, reportedly won a court order blocking Perplexity from deploying its artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents on its e-commerce platform. The decision was said to be given by a California federal judge, who found that the Seattle-based tech giant had strong evidence of unauthorised access by Perplexity's bots. With this, Amazon has received preliminary injunctive relief, which will take effect in seven days. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the AI browser maker reportedly filed an appeal. Notably, in November 2025, Amazon objected to Perplexity's Comet browser using agents to automate shopping on its website.

Amazon Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Perplexity

According to the court document (via The Verge), US District Judge Maxine Chesney wrote that Amazon provided “strong evidence” that Perplexity accessed the e-commerce website via its Comet browser without proper authorisation. As a result, the preliminary injunctive relief was granted to the tech giant.

As part of the order, Perplexity was ordered not to access or attempt to access Amazon's e-commerce platform using AI agents. Additionally, it was also told to destroy all data obtained by accessing the platform. The AI firm has to declare within the next 30 days that it has complied with the requirements mentioned in the order. At the same time, the judge also provided a period of seven days to Perplexity to file an appeal.

According to a Reuters report, the company filed an appeal on Tuesday. It also told the publication in a statement that it will continue to “fight for ​the right of internet users to choose whatever AI they want." On the other hand, Amazon called the decision “an important step in maintaining a trusted shopping experience for Amazon customers."

In November 2025, Amazon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Perplexity, demanding that it stop “evading Amazon's technological measures” to identify and block the Comet browser from displaying products and facilitating purchases on behalf of users. The company added that the transparency is necessary because it protects the service provider's right to monitor AI agents and restrict “conduct that degrades the customer shopping experience, erodes customer trust, and creates security risks.”