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Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices

Perplexity says that the Portable Computer allows users to run the Perplexity Computer AI agent locally, which was launched in February.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 18:04 IST
Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices

Photo Credit: Perplexity

Portable Computer uses a post-trained Qwen AI model

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Highlights
  • Portable Computer runs on Nvidia DGX Spark
  • Portable Computer can run with Qwen 3.8 27B model
  • Portable Computer is available to Pro and Max users
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Perplexity Computer AI agent was launched earlier this year, in February, as the tech firm's latest multi-model AI workflow system. However, the AI agent, like other AI models and platforms, uses cloud computing to execute tasks remotely on a user's device. Now, Perplexity AI has launched a new version of the AI agent, namely Portable Computer, which is capable of running Perplexity Computer entirely on edge devices. The AI agent runs on the Nvidia DGX Spark with Qwen's AI models. However, with the user's permission, the AI agent can escalate the task to the cloud if and when it is required.

Portable Computer Availability, Capabilities

On Tuesday, the Aravind Srinivas-led tech firm announced the launch of Portable Computer, a new version of the company's Perplexity Computer AI agent. Perplexity's Portable Computer is currently rolling out to Pro and Max subscribers on the Nvidia DGX Spark and will be available on Nvidia RTX GPU PCs soon. The company says that the first release has been released to Linux devices, and it plans to roll out support for Windows devices soon.

The company's Portable Computer builds on its recently launched AI agent, which is capable of running Perplexity Computer entirely on edge devices, allowing users to analyse data, synthesise files, and run complex workflows locally. Portable Computer currently runs on the Nvidia DGX Spark with the Qwen 3.8 27B AI model, or PPLX 27B, which is a post-trained version of the Qwen model. Soon, Portable Computer's model picker will also get the new 30B open model, namely Nvidia Nemotron 3.5 Lightning.

Portable Computer is capable of running the orchestrator, planner, tool router, scheduler, durable task queue, and local search index on edge devices, allowing users to keep their data and files saved locally. The Qwen model has been post-trained to execute a majority of tasks on the local device. It is capable of reading local files and searching across documents and code, while also executing the intended task on the device itself.

However, for more complex tasks, Portable Computer will escalate to the cloud with the user's permission. The local orchestrator of the Portable Computer AI agent is capable of escalating tasks to the cloud to retrieve real-time information from the internet, other connected apps, or one of over 15 frontier AI models for advanced reasoning. Perplexity says, “A user might want the confidential details of a term sheet to stay local, but escalate to the cloud to get current market comps or recent precedent deals.”

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Further reading: Perplexity Portable Computer, Perplexity, Portable Computer, Perplexity Computer
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices
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