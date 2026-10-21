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Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition First Impressions

The Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition gets a Solar Orange finish and JBL-tuned stereo speakers. Here are our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 17:33 IST
Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition First Impressions

Infinix says only 5,000 units of the Note Edge JBL Edition will be available

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Highlights
  • Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition features a striking Solar Orange finish
  • It comes equipped with JBL-tuned stereo speakers
  • Rest of the specifications are identical to the standard model
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Infinix has been launching plenty of smartphones in India lately. The company recently debuted the Infinix Note Edge, equipped with a slim design, a curved AMOLED screen, and a relatively large battery pack. A limited-edition variant of the smartphone has now been launched. Called the Infinix Note JBL Edition, it brings a couple of changes to an otherwise familiar package. The new model gets a Solar Orange finish and JBL-tuned stereo speakers, while the rest of the specifications are familiar.

infinix 2 Infinix

Unlike the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition (first impressions) that debuted a special carbon fibre-inspired look, the Note Edge JBL Edition does not attempt a complete design overhaul. Instead, it borrows the Solar Orange colourway that we have already seen on the Infinix Note 60 Pro (review). It is a bold shade, and one that is difficult to miss.

The bright orange finish gives the handset a more distinctive appearance than the Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, and Stellar Blue options offered with the standard Note Edge.

infinix 3 Infinix

The finish is definitely eye-catching, but it is not something that will appeal to everyone. This especially stands true if you prefer a more understated phone, but it gives this limited-edition Note Edge a personality of its own. Beyond the new colour, however, the design remains unchanged.

The other notable change is the audio setup. The Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, replacing the standard model's speaker setup. During our review of the regular Note Edge, we found that the speakers could get loud and sounded decent enough for everyday use. However, the phone's slim profile left little room for bass. This especially became noticeable when listening to music.

infinix 4 Infinix

Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition's JBL-tuned speakers on the limited-edition model are a little better in this regard. They get loud, and the audio sounds decent, making them suitable for watching videos or listening to music without reaching for headphones. However, the improvement is not dramatic and only provides a modest lift.

Everything else remains the same as the standard Infinix Note Edge. This includes the 6.78-inch curved LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The phone also retains its 50-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front camera, and 6,500mAh battery. It runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and supports 45W wired charging.

infinix 6 Infinix

Based on our initial impressions, the Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition is a fairly modest update. The Solar Orange finish gives it a more striking look, while the JBL-tuned speakers offer a small improvement over the standard model. Neither change, however, fundamentally alters the phone. Its appeal largely depends on whether you prefer the new colour and consider the audio improvements worthwhile over the regular Infinix Note Edge.

We have already reviewed the standard Infinix Note Edge in detail, which you can read in full here.

Infinix Note Edge

Infinix Note Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP65-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved edge display
  • Smooth software operation
  • FM Radio app
  • Good battery life with decent fast-charging
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Infinix Note Edge review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition, Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition Price in India, Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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