Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition First Impressions

Infinix has been launching plenty of smartphones in India lately. The company recently debuted the Infinix Note Edge, equipped with a slim design, a curved AMOLED screen, and a relatively large battery pack. A limited-edition variant of the smartphone has now been launched. Called the Infinix Note JBL Edition, it brings a couple of changes to an otherwise familiar package. The new model gets a Solar Orange finish and JBL-tuned stereo speakers, while the rest of the specifications are familiar.

Unlike the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition (first impressions) that debuted a special carbon fibre-inspired look, the Note Edge JBL Edition does not attempt a complete design overhaul. Instead, it borrows the Solar Orange colourway that we have already seen on the Infinix Note 60 Pro (review). It is a bold shade, and one that is difficult to miss.

The bright orange finish gives the handset a more distinctive appearance than the Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, and Stellar Blue options offered with the standard Note Edge.

The finish is definitely eye-catching, but it is not something that will appeal to everyone. This especially stands true if you prefer a more understated phone, but it gives this limited-edition Note Edge a personality of its own. Beyond the new colour, however, the design remains unchanged.

The other notable change is the audio setup. The Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, replacing the standard model's speaker setup. During our review of the regular Note Edge, we found that the speakers could get loud and sounded decent enough for everyday use. However, the phone's slim profile left little room for bass. This especially became noticeable when listening to music.

Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition's JBL-tuned speakers on the limited-edition model are a little better in this regard. They get loud, and the audio sounds decent, making them suitable for watching videos or listening to music without reaching for headphones. However, the improvement is not dramatic and only provides a modest lift.

Everything else remains the same as the standard Infinix Note Edge. This includes the 6.78-inch curved LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, along with the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The phone also retains its 50-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front camera, and 6,500mAh battery. It runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and supports 45W wired charging.

Based on our initial impressions, the Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition is a fairly modest update. The Solar Orange finish gives it a more striking look, while the JBL-tuned speakers offer a small improvement over the standard model. Neither change, however, fundamentally alters the phone. Its appeal largely depends on whether you prefer the new colour and consider the audio improvements worthwhile over the regular Infinix Note Edge.

We have already reviewed the standard Infinix Note Edge in detail, which you can read in full here.