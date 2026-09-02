Perplexity has been rolling out new features over the past few months. Most recently, the artificial intelligence platform announced a new Hybrid Compute feature that is designed to split sensitive tasks between cloud models and local AI. This functionality is available on the Perplexity app on Apple Silicon-powered Macs. It allows professionals to work with sensitive data without exposing it to the cloud.

Perplexity Introduces Hybrid Compute Feature

Perplexity, in a blog post on Tuesday, announced the Hybrid Compute feature. As mentioned, it lets users work with AI on data without the information leaving their device by dividing each task between the cloud and a local model on their Mac. A privacy gate on the Mac controls what information leaves the machine.

The platform says the privacy gate can mask sensitive details, keep it local, refuse the action, or ask for consent before information from a protected file reaches the cloud. Perplexity's Hybrid Compute privacy gate has an on-device Perplexity classifier that detects sensitive details before they leave the Mac. Highly confidential data like credentials, payment card details and government-issued IDs receive the strictest protection.

The cloud handles tasks that require advanced reasoning, web searches and planning, while the local model takes care of private files, sensitive information and on-device actions. Perplexity Computer coordinates these processes in the background, eliminating the need to manually switch between tools.

Perplexity states that Apple's recently launched Mac mini and Mac Studio "are ideal platforms for running hybrid compute. Hybrid compute on Mac is now available to Perplexity Pro, Max, and Enterprise subscribers. It supports Gemma 4 E4B, Qwen3.6 35B-A3B, and a Perplexity model. The new feature works on Apple Silicon Macs running macOS 15+ with at least 24GB of unified memory.

Users can access hybrid compute by following these steps