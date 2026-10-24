Technology News
English Edition

Best Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data on Jio, Airtel, and Vi Compared

If you consume heavy data on the go, we have compared the best 3GB per day prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 October 2026 10:00 IST
Best Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data on Jio, Airtel, and Vi Compared

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans with 3GB data per day

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Airtel 3GB per day prepaid recharge options start at Rs. 838
  • Jio provides 3GB daily data plans starting at Rs. 449
  • Vi limits its 3GB per day portfolio to a single Rs. 795 plan
Advertisement

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are three of the biggest telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. Each of them offers a variety of recharge packs at different price points for prepaid subscribers. While lower-tier plans offer basic features like internet, unlimited voice calls, and SMS, higher-priced packs bundle heavy data quotas, up to 3GB per day, alongside several value-added services and OTT subscriptions.

So, if you consume heavy data on the go, we have compared the best 3GB per day prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi to help you make an informed decision.

VoltAirtel Discussion
Explore More...

Airtel Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

To begin with, Airtel's portfolio includes multiple high-tier recharge packs offering 3GB of daily high-speed data. Customers also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and a quota of 100 daily SMS on eligible plans. Furthermore, subscribers in 5G-enabled regions get access to unlimited 5G data over and above their daily quota.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits
838 56 Days 3GB Approx. 168GB Yes Yes Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLIV + 18 OTTs via Airtel Xstream Play
1099 84 Days 3GB Approx. 252GB Yes Yes Unlimited 5G Data, Airtel Safe Network (Spam alert & fraud link protection)
1798 84 Days 3GB Approx. 252GB Yes Yes Netflix Basic subscription, Unlimited 5G Data

The most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 838. It comes with a 56-day validity, along with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get access to Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLIV, and 18 other OTTs, which are accessible via Airtel Xstream Play. Meanwhile, higher-priced options like the Rs. 1798 plan bundle premium perks such as a Netflix Basic subscription alongside long-term validity of up to 84 days.

Jio Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

Reliance Jio also provides 3GB per day prepaid recharge options across short-term and quarterly validity cycles. Unlike Airtel, whose plans begin at 56 days, Jio offers 28-day prepaid recharge plans, too.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits
449 28 Days 3GB 84GB Yes Yes True 5G Data, JioTV, JioAICloud
1199 84 Days 3GB 252GB Yes Yes True 5G Data, JioTV, JioAICloud
1799 84 Days 3GB 252GB Yes Yes Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioAICloud

Jio's 3GB per day plans range from the monthly Rs. 449 pack to entertainment bundles like the Rs. 1799 plan, which includes a Netflix Basic subscription.

Vi Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

Compared to Airtel and Jio, Vi's 3GB per day plans are limited. Currently, the telecom operator only has a single prepaid recharge plan in its portfolio, which is priced at Rs. 795. It bundles access to 19 OTT platforms via the Vi Movies & TV app alongside its Binge All Night unlimited data feature.

Plan Price (₹) Validity Daily Data Unlimited Voice Calls SMS/Day Key Benefits  
795 56 Days 3GB Yes 100 Binge All Night (12 AM to 12 PM), Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies & TV (19 OTTs)
 
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Best Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data on Jio, Airtel, and Vi Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Trailer for Cancelled Mass Effect Game Leaks Online
  2. Best Smartphones with LTPO AMOLED Display in India
  3. Samsung W27 Foldable Leak Reveals Design, Colourway
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 17 Pro Series Tipped to Feature 10,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 Reportedly in the Works at EA's Respawn and Dice Studios
  3. WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  4. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  5. Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules
  6. Ethereum Postpones Glamsterdam Testing as Developers Warn of Contract Risks
  7. Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Seems Likely as Phone Appears in IMEI Database; Could Get a Camera Downgrade
  8. OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  9. Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone Duo 2 Prototype With Under-Display Face ID, Action Button: Mark Gurman
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Batteries Listed on Safety Korea With Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »