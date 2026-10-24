Best Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data on Jio, Airtel, and Vi Compared

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are three of the biggest telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. Each of them offers a variety of recharge packs at different price points for prepaid subscribers. While lower-tier plans offer basic features like internet, unlimited voice calls, and SMS, higher-priced packs bundle heavy data quotas, up to 3GB per day, alongside several value-added services and OTT subscriptions.

So, if you consume heavy data on the go, we have compared the best 3GB per day prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi to help you make an informed decision.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

To begin with, Airtel's portfolio includes multiple high-tier recharge packs offering 3GB of daily high-speed data. Customers also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and a quota of 100 daily SMS on eligible plans. Furthermore, subscribers in 5G-enabled regions get access to unlimited 5G data over and above their daily quota.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits 838 56 Days 3GB Approx. 168GB Yes Yes Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLIV + 18 OTTs via Airtel Xstream Play 1099 84 Days 3GB Approx. 252GB Yes Yes Unlimited 5G Data, Airtel Safe Network (Spam alert & fraud link protection) 1798 84 Days 3GB Approx. 252GB Yes Yes Netflix Basic subscription, Unlimited 5G Data

The most affordable plan is priced at Rs. 838. It comes with a 56-day validity, along with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. You also get access to Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLIV, and 18 other OTTs, which are accessible via Airtel Xstream Play. Meanwhile, higher-priced options like the Rs. 1798 plan bundle premium perks such as a Netflix Basic subscription alongside long-term validity of up to 84 days.

Jio Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

Reliance Jio also provides 3GB per day prepaid recharge options across short-term and quarterly validity cycles. Unlike Airtel, whose plans begin at 56 days, Jio offers 28-day prepaid recharge plans, too.

Plan Price (Rs.) Validity Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits 449 28 Days 3GB 84GB Yes Yes True 5G Data, JioTV, JioAICloud 1199 84 Days 3GB 252GB Yes Yes True 5G Data, JioTV, JioAICloud 1799 84 Days 3GB 252GB Yes Yes Netflix (Basic), JioTV, JioAICloud

Jio's 3GB per day plans range from the monthly Rs. 449 pack to entertainment bundles like the Rs. 1799 plan, which includes a Netflix Basic subscription.

Vi Prepaid Plans with 3GB/Day Data

Compared to Airtel and Jio, Vi's 3GB per day plans are limited. Currently, the telecom operator only has a single prepaid recharge plan in its portfolio, which is priced at Rs. 795. It bundles access to 19 OTT platforms via the Vi Movies & TV app alongside its Binge All Night unlimited data feature.