YouTube may be testing a new way for Android users to personalise the app, starting with its home screen icon. Its latest beta reportedly includes several alternative designs, along with references to an option for choosing between them. The icons include variations of YouTube's familiar play button logo as well as designs inspired by its older branding. Google has yet to announce the feature or confirm whether it will make its way to the stable app.

YouTube App Could Get Seven Alternative Icons

An Android Authority report claims to have found seven alternative app icons in YouTube beta version 21.47.483-BETA. Three of these were spotted in an earlier version in October, including a monochrome version of the play button, a textured design and one with a CRT-style effect. The latest beta reportedly adds four more options.

Two of the new icons reportedly bring back elements of YouTube's older branding. One features the original logo, with black 'You' text above white 'Tube' lettering inside a red rounded rectangle, according to the report. Another is said to resemble the television-shaped icon used by the platform's early iPhone app, complete with a brown frame, greenish screen and physical-looking controls. The remaining two are tipped to give the current branding a different look with fuzzy textures and a paint-stamp-like finish.

The report noted that the YouTube icons can already be enabled manually in the beta. YouTube also appears to be working on a way to switch between them, with references to an 'App icon' option found in the app's General settings. The option could open a menu where users can browse and select their preferred design.

YouTube has yet to clarify whether the feature will be available to all users or exclusive to Premium subscribers. There is no sign of a subscription requirement so far. The company has also not confirmed when the feature might roll out or whether the alternative icons will make it to the app's stable version.