Google has updated its flagship AI Ultra subscription to include a YouTube Premium Family plan. With this move, the Mountain View-based tech giant expands a benefit previously available to subscribers. Rather than being limited to an individual subscription, the upgrade lets users share ad-free video streaming and music playback with up to five other family members in their household. Google says the change applies to both Google AI Ultra 5x and AI Ultra 20x plans.

Google AI Ultra Now Includes YouTube Premium Family: What's New

According to Google, its AI Ultra subscription previously included an individual YouTube Premium plan. With the latest change, subscribers can access YouTube Premium Family instead. This allows them to share the benefits with up to five additional family members living in the same household.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google's Vice President and General Manager for Google Photos, Google One and AI Subscriptions, announced the move in a post on X. Ben-Yair said the family plan had been one of the most requested additions from AI Ultra subscribers.

The benefit is available with both the AI Ultra 5x and AI Ultra 20x tiers.

YouTube Premium removes ads from videos and provides background playback and offline downloads. It also includes access to YouTube Music Premium, which offers ad-free music streaming and offline listening. With the Family plan, you can share these benefits across five eligible household members under a single subscription.

The two Ultra tiers also offer different cloud storage allowances. The AI Ultra 5x plan includes 20TB of storage, while the AI Ultra 20x tier offers 30TB.

Google previously revealed that it has been expanding the reach of its video and music subscription services. The tech giant reported 150 million YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers worldwide, including trial users, at the end of October.

In India, standalone YouTube Premium subscriptions start at Rs. 149 per month for the Individual plan. The Family plan costs Rs. 299 per month and allows subscribers to invite up to five other family members. YouTube also offers a two-person plan at Rs. 219 per month and a Student plan at Rs. 89 per month.