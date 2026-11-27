YouTube is said to be rolling out a new customisation option for users who want to give the app a different look. According to a report, the video streaming platform is rolling out an app icon customisation feature. It reportedly allows select YouTube Premium subscribers to replace the familiar red-and-white play button with alternative designs. The feature was first spotted in development last month and now appears to be reaching a limited number of users.

YouTube Premium App Icon Customisation

YouTube Premium subscribers can now access the app icon customisation option under Settings > General > Premium app icon inside the YouTube app (via Android Authority). The feature reportedly allows users to choose from alternative designs instead of the standard YouTube logo.

📱YouTube is rolling out the “Premium app icon” feature for YouTube Premium users on iOS as well. It is also available in the European Union. @AssembleDebug https://t.co/7mEi1CSWY9 — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) November 26, 2026

User Radu Oncescu shared screenshots of the setting on X, showing three alternative icons. One appears to have a shiny, metallic finish that resembles a silver YouTube Play button, while another looks like it has been created using red paintbrush strokes. The third option allegedly features a pixelated effect with a gradient finish.

Another user, howfxr, also reported spotting the feature on Android last week.

While the feature appears to be available on iOS for some users, reports also suggest that it has started appearing on Android. However, the rollout does not appear to be widespread yet. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access the option across multiple accounts and devices at the time of writing.

Android Authority first spotted signs of YouTube's app icon customisation feature in October, when it found three alternative designs hidden in the Android app. The publication later discovered additional options in YouTube beta version 21.47.483-BETA. This brings the total number of identified designs to seven.

Among the previously discovered options is a throwback to YouTube's original logo, featuring the word 'You' in black above the familiar 'Tube' text inside a red rounded rectangle. Another reportedly recreates the television-shaped icon used by the original YouTube app on early iPhones, sporting a brown frame, a greenish screen, and physical-looking controls.

The remaining designs include experimental variations of the familiar play button, with textured and paint-stamp-like finishes.

The customisation option is said to be part of YouTube Premium. This means users will need an active subscription to access it. The feature appears to be rolling out gradually, so subscribers who cannot find it under the Premium app icon setting may have to wait.