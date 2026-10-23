Samsung W27 will be launched in China as a country-exclusive book-style foldable model next week, a report recently highlighted. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled during Samsung's ‘Heart of the World' event. The phone is said to be based on the recently launched flagship foldable from the tech giant, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, the China-exclusive model is said to sport a more premium design. Now, a leaked image of the purported Samsung W27 has surfaced online, revealing its design and colourway. It could get a fresh colour scheme, with a new insignia on the back panel.

Samsung W27 Foldable Design, Colourway (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a purported image of the upcoming Samsung W27. The China-exclusive foldable is shown to sport a more premium-looking colour scheme than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. It might ship with a flat rear panel finished in the Royal Blue shade. Meanwhile, the vertical pill-shaped rear camera module appears in the gold shade.

This is the Samsung W27. https://t.co/7jgHkhqffr — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 22, 2026

An additional insignia appears at the bottom of the panel, finished in the same colour as the camera island. Apart from this, the Samsung W27 foldable appears with the same flat metal frame as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, the mid-frame appears to be finished in a shade of gold, adding to the overall premium look of the book-style foldable. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Recently, a report highlighted that the South Korean tech giant will host the ‘Heart of the World' (translated from Chinese) event on October 29. During the event, the company is expected to launch the Samsung W27. The Samsung W lineup foldables are known to offer a more premium build than their Galaxy Z Fold series counterparts. However, the technical specifications and features largely remain unchanged. The leaked promotional poster also hinted at a second red shade.

The Samsung W27 will reportedly go on sale in China on November 5 and will be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra. It could be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It might also carry a triple rear camera unit and two 10-megapixel cameras on the cover and foldable screens.