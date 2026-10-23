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Samsung W27 Design Leaked With Royal Blue Finish, Gold Camera Module Ahead of China Launch

Samsung W27 will reportedly be launched as a China-exclusive book-style foldable.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 14:13 IST
Samsung W27 Design Leaked With Royal Blue Finish, Gold Camera Module Ahead of China Launch

Samsung W27 will reportedly feature a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung W27 could be based on the Galaxy X Fold 8 Ultra
  • Samsung W27 is expected to be offered in two colour options
  • Samsung W27 might feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset
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Samsung W27 will be launched in China as a country-exclusive book-style foldable model next week, a report recently highlighted. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled during Samsung's ‘Heart of the World' event. The phone is said to be based on the recently launched flagship foldable from the tech giant, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, the China-exclusive model is said to sport a more premium design. Now, a leaked image of the purported Samsung W27 has surfaced online, revealing its design and colourway. It could get a fresh colour scheme, with a new insignia on the back panel.

Samsung W27 Foldable Design, Colourway (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a purported image of the upcoming Samsung W27. The China-exclusive foldable is shown to sport a more premium-looking colour scheme than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. It might ship with a flat rear panel finished in the Royal Blue shade. Meanwhile, the vertical pill-shaped rear camera module appears in the gold shade.

An additional insignia appears at the bottom of the panel, finished in the same colour as the camera island. Apart from this, the Samsung W27 foldable appears with the same flat metal frame as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, the mid-frame appears to be finished in a shade of gold, adding to the overall premium look of the book-style foldable. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Recently, a report highlighted that the South Korean tech giant will host the ‘Heart of the World' (translated from Chinese) event on October 29. During the event, the company is expected to launch the Samsung W27. The Samsung W lineup foldables are known to offer a more premium build than their Galaxy Z Fold series counterparts. However, the technical specifications and features largely remain unchanged. The leaked promotional poster also hinted at a second red shade.

The Samsung W27 will reportedly go on sale in China on November 5 and will be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra. It could be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It might also carry a triple rear camera unit and two 10-megapixel cameras on the cover and foldable screens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung W27, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung W27 Design, Samsung W27 Launch, Samsung W27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsung W27 Design Leaked With Royal Blue Finish, Gold Camera Module Ahead of China Launch
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