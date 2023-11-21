Apple, despite having faced constant criticism from the Web3 industry for its unfriendly policies, now finds itself in a legal soup. A bunch of resentful Apple users, who are also part of the crypto community, have now filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple. In their complaint, the group has accused the iPhone-maker for not expanding its array of peer-to-peer payment services and especially restricting crypto payments. The complaint has been filed in a District Court in California, US.

The plaintiffs, in their complaint, have accused Apple of having entered into anti-competitive agreements with Cash App owned by Jack Doresey's Block and PayPal-owned payments app Venmo. With these agreements, Apple has been accused of blocking crypto payments that forced some of its users to continue paying in ‘rapidly inflating prices'. The lawsuit also alleges that Apple exercises excessive control over all apps that run on iOS using tech and contractual constraints.

“These agreements limit feature competition—and the price competition that would flow from it—market wide, including by barring the incorporation of decentralised cryptocurrency technology within existing or new iOS peer-to-peer payment apps,” CoinTelegraph quoted the lawsuit as saying.

Snapshots of the 58-page court filing are floating around on X.

Apple has not reacted to development as of yet. The tech giant, that has maintained a safe distance from the volatile crypto sector, has not disclosed any plans of merging its ecosystem with Web3 anytime soon. Apple has been getting infamously notorious for getting into spats with Web3 apps. In June this year, two Bitcoin wallet providers — Zeus and Damus called out the iPhone-maker for restricting their apps on Apple's App Store.

Meanwhile, in April -- a California appeals court called Apple's policy of not allowing app developers to integrate third party payment methods with their services as ‘unlawful'. The court ruling is expected to bring changes to Apple's App Store payment practices and could also allow Web3 apps to add more operability to their iOS iterations.

