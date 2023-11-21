Red Magic 9 Pro series is set to launch on November 23 in China. It is said to succeed the Red Magic 8 Pro lineup, which was unveiled in January this year. The Red Magic 8 Pro models came with 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs. The upcoming series is expected to offer considerable upgrades over the preceding phones. Nubia has revealed the design of the Red Magic 9 Pro series and also teased key specifications of the handsets. Now, the company has revealed more details about the series and AnTuTu has revealed the score of the base model.

AnTuTu, on Weibo, shared that the base Red Magic 9 Pro with the model number NX769J has an AnTuTu score of 2,290,773. The CPU score is 516,397, while the GPU and MEM scores are 904,492 and 457,734, respectively. The phone also has a UX score of 412,150, according to the benchmarking site. The phone runs Android 14 out-of-the-box and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage, the post confirms.

Nubia, on the other hand, confirmed that Red Magic 9 Pro will feature BOE Q9+ panels with touch sampling rate of 2000Hz, PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz, and local peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. This is a significant improvement over the BOE Q9 display used in Red Magic 8 Pro models, as per the company. The upcoming phone screens claim to bring improved colour deviation, low-light display effects, better brightness performance, and minimal screen smear issues.

The company also confirmed that the Red Magic 9 Pro phones will ship with Android 14-based Redmagic OS 9.0, which will come with “20 new functions” and will run 30 percent more smoothly than the present OS. The Red Magic 9 Pro series will also get an upgraded console in the X Gravity Platform 2.0 with a new one-click handheld mode and a super classic mode.

The phones will be equipped with Nubia's self-developed Red Core R2 Pro gaming chips that are said to offer touch, vibration, sound effects, and lighting effects customisation. The Red Magic 9 Pro models will also support 165W wired “magic flash charging”, which is said to charge the phones from zero to 100 in just 16 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.