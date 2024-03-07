Technology News

Binance Extends Early Women's Day Wishes, Launches Perfume Fragrance Named 'Crypto'

This perfume is not for sale but is available for sampling at pop-up stands in Bahrain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 20:00 IST


Photo Credit: X/ @Binance

Binance posted A video on X, showing how the campaign shaped up in public places

  • Binance has launched Women's Day campaign
  • Binance's campaign aims to address gender gap in crypto sector
  • Binance's Crypto perfume not for sale as of now
Every year since 1975, March 8 is observed as International Women's Day as per the UN's declaration. Binance, touted as the world's largest exchange, decided to appeal to potential women investors, entrepreneurs, and developers through a new kind of product – a perfume. Binance has announced the launch of a fragrance named ‘Crypto', curated especially for women and packed in what appears to be an illustrious gold bottle. The tagline of this perfume is, ‘Fragrance meets Finance'.

The exchange is launching this Crypto perfume as a part of a new campaign. Addressing the gender imbalance that presently prevails in the crypto sector, Binance has decided to reward the first 5,000 women who complete a beginner crypto course on Binance Academy with $25 (roughly Rs. 2,070) in the form of Tether token vouchers.

This perfume is not for sale but is available for sampling at pop-up stands in Bahrain. The exchange has set up stalls for these perfumes in some public places to initiate conversations to discuss ways to fill the gender gap in the crypto sector.

“Bold, distinctive, and deliberately disruptive, ‘Crypto' isn't a scent we're marketing – it's a message to women that they have a significant role to play in the crypto revolution,“ a report by The Drum quoted Binance chief marketing officer Rachel Conlan as saying.

Binance posted a minute-long video on X, showing how the campaign shaped up in public places.

Binance posted a teaser about this perfume though its X handle, showing how the ‘Eau De Binance' looked. On what looked like a fun footnote, Binance said this perfume is a ‘luxurious fusion' of ‘exotic ingredients' including HODL, DYOR, YOLO, and LFG – all of which are frequently used acronyms in the crypto sector.

As far the original fragrance of the Crypto perfume is concerned, a TechCrunch report said, “This fragrance opens with refreshing notes of ozone, salt, and moss, evoking the essence of a crisp and invigorating breeze. The heart notes reveal a luxurious blend of Oud, Mandarin, and precious woods, while the base notes of Amber, Woody, and Musk provide a warm, musky-sweet, and earthy aroma, exuding sophistication.”

On the business front, Binance has been undergoing several internal changes. The exchange's new CEO, Richard Teng joined the company in November 2023 after its founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in the US for violating money laundering laws. This week, Nigeria's House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has reportedly summoned Teng on suspicions of the exchange's potential involvement in money laundering and terror financing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Women’s Day, Crypto

  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Finally Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Comes to India
  4. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  5. Google's Gemini AI Will Now Let Users Modify Its Responses
  6. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  7. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  8. Poco X6 Neo Launch Timeline, Storage Variants, Other Key Features Tipped
