Every year since 1975, March 8 is observed as International Women's Day as per the UN's declaration. Binance, touted as the world's largest exchange, decided to appeal to potential women investors, entrepreneurs, and developers through a new kind of product – a perfume. Binance has announced the launch of a fragrance named ‘Crypto', curated especially for women and packed in what appears to be an illustrious gold bottle. The tagline of this perfume is, ‘Fragrance meets Finance'.

The exchange is launching this Crypto perfume as a part of a new campaign. Addressing the gender imbalance that presently prevails in the crypto sector, Binance has decided to reward the first 5,000 women who complete a beginner crypto course on Binance Academy with $25 (roughly Rs. 2,070) in the form of Tether token vouchers.

This perfume is not for sale but is available for sampling at pop-up stands in Bahrain. The exchange has set up stalls for these perfumes in some public places to initiate conversations to discuss ways to fill the gender gap in the crypto sector.

“Bold, distinctive, and deliberately disruptive, ‘Crypto' isn't a scent we're marketing – it's a message to women that they have a significant role to play in the crypto revolution,“ a report by The Drum quoted Binance chief marketing officer Rachel Conlan as saying.

Binance posted a minute-long video on X, showing how the campaign shaped up in public places.

Binance posted a teaser about this perfume though its X handle, showing how the ‘Eau De Binance' looked. On what looked like a fun footnote, Binance said this perfume is a ‘luxurious fusion' of ‘exotic ingredients' including HODL, DYOR, YOLO, and LFG – all of which are frequently used acronyms in the crypto sector.

As far the original fragrance of the Crypto perfume is concerned, a TechCrunch report said, “This fragrance opens with refreshing notes of ozone, salt, and moss, evoking the essence of a crisp and invigorating breeze. The heart notes reveal a luxurious blend of Oud, Mandarin, and precious woods, while the base notes of Amber, Woody, and Musk provide a warm, musky-sweet, and earthy aroma, exuding sophistication.”

On the business front, Binance has been undergoing several internal changes. The exchange's new CEO, Richard Teng joined the company in November 2023 after its founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty in the US for violating money laundering laws. This week, Nigeria's House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has reportedly summoned Teng on suspicions of the exchange's potential involvement in money laundering and terror financing.

