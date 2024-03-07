Xiaomi 14 Ultra has finally made its debut in India. The Chinese brand announced the smartphone during its Xiaomi 14 series launch event. This is the first time Xiaomi has brought the Ultra variant to the country. The India launch comes less than a month after its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It joins the Xiaomi 14 in India and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC like the other phones in the series.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra price in India, availability

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set at the price of Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. The smartphone is available in Black and White colour options to choose from. The company is also offering three months of YouTube Premium subscription along with the smartphone. Xiaomi has also announced a Reserve Edition of the phone. Those who pay Rs. 9,999 to reserve the handset will get it on April 8, ahead of its sale date. The pre-reserve opens on March 11.

Customers will be able to purchase the phone starting April 12 at 12 noon via Xiaomi's official website and Xiaomi Home outlets. The company is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on using ICICI bank cards as well as an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus on trading in select devices.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display and gets a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Coming to optics, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup that is housed within a circular module. The unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and two other 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors, with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom, respectively. The fourth camera is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W wireless charging support. On connectivity and sensors, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

