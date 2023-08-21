Technology News

PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market

PayPal USD will be issued by digital trust company Paxos Trust and subject to oversight by the New York State Department of Financial Services. 

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2023 16:29 IST
PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market

PayPal launched a stablecoin because it sees itself as a leader in payments innovation

Highlights
  • PayPal this month said it was launching PayPal USD
  • The move seems risky after Facebook's stablecoin was crushed
  • PayPal is an established financial operator in Washington

PayPal's stablecoin is likely to succeed where Facebook's failed, thanks to the payment giant's standing in Washington and policymakers' greater understanding of the issues in the last three years. 

PayPal this month said it was launching PayPal USD, a crypto token pegged to the US dollar, making it the second major global company to launch a stablecoin after Facebook, now Meta Platforms, unveiled Libra in June 2019. 

The move, which comes as PayPal transitions to a new CEO announced last week, seems risky after Facebook's stablecoin was crushed by political opposition, and as regulators home in on the crypto sector following several meltdowns. 

But PayPal is in a stronger position than Facebook, said former officials, executives and analysts. Policymakers are more familiar with stablecoins, crypto tokens typically pegged to a fiat currency, than they were in 2019. A push to create federal stablecoin regulations has also helped boost their legitimacy in the eyes of lawmakers.

"The world has changed dramatically since Facebook's Libra project. There was no familiarity with stablecoins whatsoever," said Christopher Giancarlo, former chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 

"Since then the administration, Congress and the Federal Reserve have had time to get their minds around stablecoins and stablecoin regulation and there has been very extensive public relations by the industry, including a lot of lobbying.”

In contrast to Facebook, a social media giant that had been under sustained scrutiny over privacy issues and Russian election interference, PayPal is an established financial operator in Washington. It spent $1.13 million (nearly Rs. 9.40 crore) on federal lobbying last year, according to OpenSecrets, and has been lobbying on cryptocurrencies for several years, records show.

"From a policy perspective, there is a seismic difference between Facebook's Libra and PayPal's stablecoin," said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for brokerage BTIG.

"There is still a wall between banking and commerce, so knowing that PayPal is very clearly on one side of that wall should assuage lawmakers." 

PayPal and Meta declined to comment. 

PayPal USD will be issued by digital trust company Paxos Trust, backed by dollar deposits and US Treasuries, and subject to oversight by the New York State Department of Financial Services. 

PayPal launched a stablecoin because it sees itself as a leader in payments innovation, said one person familiar with the plan, and CEO Dan Schulman has said he envisages it will eventually be used for payments. But PayPal expects the stablecoin will mostly be used by US customers to buy and sell other crypto tokens on its platform, the source said.

Dan Dolev, a senior analyst at Mizuho, said PayPal USD is not a game-changer for PayPal investors. "It's positive noise," he added. 

Grand ambitions

To be sure, some policymakers have concerns. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services committee, expressed alarm that PayPal is launching a stablecoin without federal oversight to protect consumers and financial stability. But mostly the reaction in Washington has been muted. 

When Facebook unveiled Libra, a stablecoin whose operations were based in Switzerland and which was pegged to a basket of currencies, executives made no secret of their ambitions. They said they wanted to revolutionize the global financial system. 

The project ran in to fierce opposition from policymakers alarmed that Libra could give Facebook too much control over the money system, and infringe on users' privacy. Caught by surprise, regulators were confused about who should oversee stablecoins. 

Facebook rebranded Libra, scaled it back and moved the project to the United States, in a bid to win US regulatory approval.

According to one former official with direct knowledge of the matter, the decision on approving Libra coincided with the transition to President Joe Biden's administration in January 2021. While the Fed had been working on the issue for some time, the decision ultimately fell to the new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She wanted time to fully analyze the issues, this person said. 

Tired of waiting, Facebook sold the venture in January 2022.

The White House and the Fed declined to comment. A Treasury spokesperson noted that Yellen has "repeatedly called on Congress to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins."

The Treasury has studied stablecoins over the past two years. After TerraUSD collapsed last year, Yellen said stablecoins did not pose systemic risks. Since then, fears that stablecoins could supplant traditional money have subsided, and the Treasury and Congress have broadly agreed that prudential regulators should oversee them. 

"There's been an awful lot of work done ... to understand what the proportional risk of these things is," said Jack Fletcher, head of policy and government relations at blockchain company R3.

The Fed this month outlined the process for state banks to transact in stablecoins, while the House Financial Services committee last month advanced a bill giving the Fed more power to oversee stablecoins while preserving state regulators' authority. 

The committee's Republican chair, Patrick McHenry, said in a statement on PayPal USD that Congress should move fast to pass that bill, "enabling stablecoins to achieve their full potential."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, PayPal USD, Facebook, Libra, stablecoin, Meta
Chandrayaan-3 Would Not Be Impacted by Russia's Luna-25's Failure: ISRO Scientists
iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Online; Said to Launch Next Month

Related Stories

PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  4. Realme GT 5 With Up to 240W Fast Charging Support to Debut on This Date
  5. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. How to Create AI-Generated Stickers on WhatsApp: Steps to Follow
  7. How to Send HD Quality Images on WhatsApp Chats: Easy Steps to Follow
  8. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on Moon in Failure: Details
  10. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Reportedly Feature a New Camera App with Redesigned Interface
  3. Meta Expected to Roll Out Web Version for Threads by This Week: Report
  4. iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Online; Said to Launch Next Month
  5. PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market
  6. DC's Blue Beetle Beats Barbie at North America Box Office
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Would Not Be Impacted by Russia's Luna-25's Failure: ISRO Scientists
  8. China Exploring Digital IDs, Real Punishments for Crimes Committed in Metaverse: Report
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of August 31 Launch, Blue Lagoon Colour Variant Confirmed
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Message Text Formatting Tools in Beta: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.