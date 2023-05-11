Technology News

PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details

PayPal currently holds $499 million (roughly Rs. 4,095 crore) worth of customer assets in the form of Bitcoin.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 May 2023 15:57 IST
PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Thomas White

PayPal introduced its crypto services in the EU earlier this year

Highlights
  • The company was founded in 1998
  • PayPal has recorded a spike of $339 million in crypto holdings
  • PayPal relies on third parties for certain crypto custodial services

PayPal's crypto holding amounts close to a whopping $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,210 crore), the company has disclosed in its latest financial report. Based in the US, PayPal is an online payments processor that also allows people to facilitate transactions in cryptocurrencies. At present, PayPal's crypto possession is dominated by Bitcoin and Ether — both of which are the top two cryptocurrencies. The company revealed this information in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PayPal currently holds $499 million (roughly Rs. 4,095 crore) worth of customer assets in the form of Bitcoin. Another big chunk of user assets worth $362 million (roughly Rs. 2,971 crore) are in PayPal's custody as Ether tokens.

Other cryptocurrencies that are supported by PayPal have managed to encapsulate around $82 million (roughly Rs. 673 crore) — bringing the cumulative total to $943 million (roughly Rs. 7,740 crore).

Founded in 1998, PayPal has been enabling customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency since October 2020.

In its earnings report, the company noted that it has recorded a spike of $339 million (roughly Rs. 2,782 crore) in terms of its users' crypto asset holdings.

“We maintain the internal recordkeeping of our customers' crypto assets, including the amount and type of crypto asset owned by each of our customers in that custodial account. As of March 31, 2023, we utilise one third-party custodian; as such, there is concentration risk in the event the custodian is not able to perform in accordance with our agreement,” PayPal's filing with the SEC said.

At present, PayPal supports transactions around Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, as well as Litecoin as part of its crypto services. The platform is dependent on third parties for securing custodial services like holding the private crypto wallet keys of PayPal customers and deploying safety layers to protect the assets in custody.

After experimenting with crypto services in the US, PayPal ventured into the European Union (EU) market in December last year via Luxembourg.

In February, the payments processor had appointed a special council to act as its advisory about digital currencies, cryptocurrencies, as well as blockchain technology.

As part of its future plans, PayPal could be looking at integrating risk mitigation facilitations into its services portfolio in the backdrop of it recording a rise in crypto-related activities.

In February this year, PayPal co-led a $20 million (roughly Rs. 160 crore) seed funding round for Chaos Labs, which is an on-chain risk optimiser.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, PayPal, US, Bitcoin, Ether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More

Related Stories

PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  2. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Nokia C22 With Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India at This Price
  4. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  5. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  6. Vivo Y78 5G With 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  7. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  10. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O: From Gmail to Maps, Here's How Google Is Infusing Its Most Popular Products With AI
  2. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  3. PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details
  4. Streaming Giants Like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video Battle for Anime Supremacy
  5. Realme Narzo N53 India Launch Set for May 18, Claimed to Be the Slimmest Realme Phone Ever
  6. Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More
  7. IPL 2023 Sets New Record With 1,300 Crore Views on JioCinema in the First Five Weeks
  8. Nokia C22 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US
  10. Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.