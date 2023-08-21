iQoo is reportedly planning to expand its Z series of smartphones with the launch of iQoo Z8 in China next month. Ahead of official details, the phone's detailed specifications including processor, RAM, display alongside camera features have recently leaked on Weibo. The purported iQoo Z8 is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC that could be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone will likely succeed the iQoo Z7, which was launched earlier this year in India.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, iQoo is working on a successor to iQoo Z7 i.e, iQoo Z8, which may debut next month. The rumoured iQoo Z8 handset is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The tipster also claims that the phone will sport a 6.64-inch flat LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate. On the front, it could also feature a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the camera.

The phone is also tipped to come with a dual rear camera headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilistation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and videos, the upcoming iQoo Z8 is said to house a 16-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0. It could draw power from a 5,000mAh battery and support 120W fast charging.

Other than this, a recent report suggested that the iQoo Z8 could debut in Black and Blue colour options. The smartphone could be priced similar to the iQoo Z7 in China i.e., CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400).

The smartphone is likely to launch as a successor to the iQoo Z7, which was launched earlier this year in India. The handset is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution AMOLED display.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.