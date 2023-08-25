Technology News

Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report

The PEPE team suspiciously moved 16 trillion tokens amounting to $15 million (roughly Rs. 123 crore) from PEPE’s multi-sig wallet into four centralised exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 August 2023 14:54 IST
Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PepeCoinETH

The Pepe Coin was inspired by a cartooned frog that often pops up on viral internet memes

Highlights
  • Pepe Coin was launched in April
  • It rose to popularity soon because of its no gas charge policy
  • PEPE community fear they have been scammed

Pepe Coin, the memecoin that rose to viral popularity after its launch in April this year, is now stirring fear in the crypto community. In the last few hours, the value of PEPE dived by 15 percent to currently trade at $0.0000008727 (roughly Rs. 0.000072). The dip in PEPE's price action came after its developers reportedly modified its multi-signature wallet and announced it to the PEPE community. This change in the wallet system resulted in the outflows of millions from the memecoin's ecosystem.

Pepe coin's multi-signature wallet, which is handled by its developers, previously required at least five out eight developers to use their private keys and approve transactions for the project on the blockchain. Now, PEPE transactions only require two developers as signatories for approval.

Following this change, the PEPE team suspiciously moved 16 trillion tokens amounting to $15 million (roughly Rs. 123 crore) from PEPE's multi-sig wallet into four centralised exchanges, a report by FXStreet said on Friday.

These factors have triggered a climate of FUD — fear, uncertainty, and doubt — among the PEPE community. Many have taken to social media to address their fears about the memecoin's market movement.

Some fear that the PEPE project may be a rug-pull scam, where developers gather funds and abandon the project leaving investors high and dry.

As for now, PEPE's verified handle @pepecoineth on X remains active with over 476,000 followers.

The last tweet from this handle, however, was posted days ago on August 12. No member from PEPE's developer team has addressed the concerns of the community members yet.

Currently, over 391 trillion PEPE tokens are in circulation out of its pre-decided total supply of over 420 trillion tokens. Its current market cap, down by 20.48 percent in the last 24 hours, stands at $342 million (roughly Rs. 2,834 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

The frenzy before fear

Supported on the Ethereum blockchain, Pepe Coin, also signified as the $PEPE token, debuted discreetly in the crypto market on April 16, 2023. The developers of the project have chosen to remain anonymous.

To lure in investors, PEPE developers had put in place a ‘no tax policy' on PEPE that eliminated gas fee charges on Pepe transactions.

In the first seventeen days of its launch, the PEPE token had spiked by 7,000 percent, reportedly having touched a market cap of $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 14,883 crore) by May 5.

The meme coin was inspired by a cartooned frog that often finds its way on popular Internet memes with expressions tailored to depict the relatable feeling behind the meme.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Pepe Coin, Memecoin, Rug Pull Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut OTT Film, Releasing September 21 on Netflix
Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details

Related Stories

Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  5. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  6. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  8. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  9. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details
  2. Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of August 31 India Launch
  4. Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut OTT Film, Releasing September 21 on Netflix
  5. Ahsoka to Aakhri Sach: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch This Week
  6. Watch: ISRO Releases Video of Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolling Down to Lunar Surface From Lander
  7. WhatsApp HD Video Sharing Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android: How it Works
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders to Start in India on September 2; Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Tesla Autopilot Investigation Will Be Resolved, Could Make Announcement Soon, Says US Agency
  10. Former US President Donald Trump Returns to X, Posts Mugshot; Elon Musk Calls it ‘Next Level’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.