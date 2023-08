Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut OTT Film, Releasing September 21 on Netflix

Friday morning turned special for actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans, as they got to watch the first glimpse of her OTT debut film that was unveiled today. Jaane Jaan is touted as a murder mystery helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of it. Interestingly, Jaane Jaan will release on Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday on September 21 on Netflix. The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh's signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look - barefaced and playing the role of a mother.

The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song 'Aa Jane Jaan' in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to shots of Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch the announcement trailer below.

Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project.

After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. Sujoy Ghosh said, "Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long, long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

