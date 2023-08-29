Technology News

Pepe Coin’s Team Reeling Under Internal Conflict, Financial Drama Unfolds

Pepe’s anonymous team has still not disclosed names of the ‘rouge’ developers responsible for last week’s chaos.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 August 2023 07:37 IST
Pepe Coin’s Team Reeling Under Internal Conflict, Financial Drama Unfolds

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PepeCoinETH

PEPE is inspired by a cartooned frog that often finds its way on popular Internet memes

Highlights
  • Pepe has not rug-pulled its investors, as of now
  • Some Pepe developers misused their position to steal tokens from the proj
  • Intensity of losses not assessed, disclosed by Pepe developers as of now

Pepe Coin ecosystem is undergoing turbulent times since last week as speculations about the project being a big scam heated up on social media. A Pepe developer has claimed that three members of the memecoin's developer team ‘went rogue' last week and made bulky transfers outside of Pepe's multi-sig wallet for their malicious motives. Since the developer team behind the memecoin remains anonymous, no names of responsible parties have been revealed on public domains.

“$PEPE has unfortunately been plagued by inner strife with a portion of the team being bad actors led by big egos and greed,” the unnamed developer who claims to be in control of the project now published in an explanatory tweet.

Disclosing more details, the developer said the three now ex-members of Pepe's developer team stole 16 trillion or 60 percent of the 26 trillion tokens from its multi-sig wallet and wired them for sale to centralised exchanges.

“They then removed themselves from the multi sig in an attempt to absolve any association to $PEPE, deleting all of their social accounts and leaving me behind nothing but a message stating “the multi-sig has been updated, you are now in full control,” the tweet added.

Without revealing the intensity of losses to the Pepe community and any plans to compensate victims, the anonymous developer did say that most or all of the tokens stolen from Pepe's multi-sig wallet were quickly sold on OKX and Binance.

For now, the remaining 10 trillion tokens in the multi-sig wallet are under the oversight of a trusted project loyalist, the developer claimed.

While some have lauded Pepe team's transparency following this tweet, the others commented under the post saying they now have concerns about the project.

Last week, the value of Pepe dived by 15 percent and is currently trading at $0.0000008727 (roughly Rs. 0.000072). Not only were the settings of Pepe's multi-sig wallet changed, but also 16 trillion Pepe tokens amounting to $15 million (roughly Rs. 123 crore) were transferred from Pepe's multi-sig wallet into four centralised exchanges.

These factors triggered a climate of FUD — fear, uncertainty, and doubt — among the Pepe community members, many of whom suspected that the entire Pepe project was a sham.

Currently, over 391 trillion Pepe tokens are in circulation out of its pre-decided total supply of over 420 trillion tokens.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Pepe Coin, Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Version for Large Business With More Security

Related Stories

Pepe Coin’s Team Reeling Under Internal Conflict, Financial Drama Unfolds
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  5. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  8. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. Jio AirFiber Set to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Pepe Coin’s Team Reeling Under Internal Conflict, Financial Drama Unfolds
  2. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Version for Large Business With More Security
  3. Oppo A38 Specifications, Renders, Pricing Details and Launch Timeline Leaked
  4. Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report
  5. Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 2 Update With Improved Home Screen, New App Management Features: Details
  7. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission to Launch From Sriharikota Port on September 2
  8. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India
  9. Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
  10. Realme GT 5 With Up to 24GB of RAM, 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.