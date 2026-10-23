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Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules

Spotify Plan members have 7 days to complete the QR code scan after getting the notification.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 17:39 IST
Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify is sending Family Plan users an email to verify that they live at same address as plan manager

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Highlights
  • Spotify is tightening its rules for Premium Family Plan subscriptions
  • It confirmed updated verification process during earnings call
  • Plan members have seven days to complete the QR code
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Spotify recently updated its account-sharing policies by introducing QR code checks for members. The music streaming company confirmed the latest verification process during its third-quarter earnings call. The platform is tightening its rules for Premium Family Plan subscriptions to check whether members live at the same address as the plan manager. The move could affect users who share a Premium Family Plan with friends and family members living at different locations.

Spotify Confirms Family Plan Crackdown

During the third-quarter earnings call (via Investing.com), Spotify co-CEO Alex Norström addressed questions about the crackdown on Family plan sharing. He said the changes are "actually a routine improvement of our verification methods for our Family Plan", rather than a one-time crackdown.

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The executive said that Family Plan has been part of Spotify's subscription offering for more than a decade and represents a significant share of its subscriber base. He explained that the company needs to "make sure over time that we improve the verification methods that we have".

"There are certainly ways, over time, to find holes around it. As that happens, we figure out how to improve it over time. This is not something that has an end date. This is not an implementation that is going to complete," he added.

The move indicates Spotify's efforts to tighten its subscription eligibility rules. Spotify's support page says the new verification process requires a Family Plan member to scan a QR code displayed on the plan manager's phone using their own device. The process is intended to confirm that all members in the Family Plan are in the same location.

Spotify is sending Family Plan users an email to verify that they live at the same address as the plan manager. Members have seven days to enter their full address after getting the email. Members who fail to meet the deadline will lose access to the plan and switch to the free version. They would face a 12-month restriction on joining Spotify Family or Duo plans.

 The latest verification measure limits use of its Family plan. It might also encourage users who do not qualify for shared subscriptions to purchase individual plans. Premium Family is a discounted plan for up to six family members who live together, including the plan manager.

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Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Family Plan, Spotify Premium
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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