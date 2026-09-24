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Spotify Integrates With Meta Muse to Control Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks

Muse can also generate Personal Podcasts from users’ notes and briefings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 21:08 IST
Spotify Integrates With Meta Muse to Control Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks

Photo Credit: Spotify

Muse can create playlists based on road-trip destinations

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Highlights
  • Muse can control Spotify playback through conversational commands
  • Users can search for music, podcasts and audiobooks
  • Users can create and name playlists through Muse
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Spotify has integrated its streaming service with Meta's Muse personal AI agent, allowing users to control playback and manage music, podcasts and audiobooks through conversational requests. The integration extends to playlist creation, content discovery and Spotify's Personal Podcast feature. Muse can also connect listening with a user's schedule, allowing playback to be arranged around activities such as exercise or focused work. Spotify has also outlined a road-trip use case where Muse can create and schedule a playlist based on the user's destination.

Spotify Brings Music Playback, Playlists to Meta Muse

Spotify announced the Meta Muse integration on Wednesday, bringing its music, podcast and audiobook catalogue to the AI agent. Once the two services are connected, Muse can search Spotify, start or queue playback, save tracks and manage playlists. It can also resume podcasts that were previously being played, while Spotify Connect allows playback through compatible connected devices.

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The integration also brings playlist management to Muse. Users can ask the agent to find music and add the tracks to an existing playlist, or create a new one. Muse can assign a name to the new playlist and add the selected songs, allowing the process to be handled within the conversation.

Spotify's Personal Podcast feature is part of the integration as well. Muse can turn daily briefings, notes and other ideas into audio, with the resulting Personal Podcast saved to the user's Spotify Library. This expands the type of Spotify content that can be created and accessed through the AI agent.

The integration can also use time-based information to control playback. A playlist can be scheduled to start at a particular time, such as 7am for a morning run. Calendar entries can similarly be used to trigger playback around planned activities, including a focus playlist during a scheduled work session.

Spotify has also outlined a road-trip use case for the integration. Muse can use a destination to create a driving playlist and schedule it to start automatically when the journey begins. The company says more ways to use Muse with Spotify are planned, although it has not provided details about future features or their availability.

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Further reading: Spotify, Meta Muse, Meta, Spotify Muse, AI Agent, Spotify Integration, Spotify Playlists, Spotify Personal Podcasts
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