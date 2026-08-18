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Spotify Introduces Playlist Notes for Songs, Podcasts and Audiobooks

Editor Notes and Editor Profiles are rolling out to Free and Premium 16+ users in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 14:15 IST
Spotify Introduces Playlist Notes for Songs, Podcasts and Audiobooks

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify requires users to update the app for the feature

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Highlights
  • Spotify editors can explain their track selections
  • Users can add notes to songs, podcasts and audiobooks
  • User-created notes are expanding to over 100 markets
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Spotify is introducing Playlist Notes, a new feature that lets users add written context to songs, podcast episodes and audiobooks in their playlists. The feature also lets Spotify editors explain why they selected certain tracks for editorial playlists. Users can share memories, recommendations or other reasons behind their picks. Editor Notes and Editor Profiles are rolling out to users in select countries, while user-created notes are expanding to iOS and Android users across more than 100 markets.

Spotify Playlist Notes Add Memories and Context to Playlists

Spotify said Playlist Notes grew from an earlier concept called User Notes. The feature has two parts. Spotify editors can add Editor Notes to selected playlists to explain their song choices, while users can add their own notes to playlists they create or manage with collaborators.

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Spotify is initially adding Editor Notes to Today's Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, Mint and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop. Editor Profiles will also show an editor's top tracks and albums, as well as the playlists they contribute to.

Editor Notes and Editor Profiles are rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and above in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Users can tap Notes at the top of a participating playlist to read the editorial comments. Tapping an editor's name opens their profile. These notes can also appear in Now Playing when the related song is played outside the playlist where the note was added.

For user-created playlists, Spotify lets users add notes to songs, podcast episodes and audiobooks. These notes can explain why an item was added, share a memory or recommend a particular pick. Anyone with access to the playlist can read these notes, and the author's name links to their Spotify profile. User-created notes must follow Spotify's Platform Rules and Terms of Use.

Users can add a note by opening a playlist they own or collaborate on and tapping the three-dot menu next to an added song, podcast episode or audiobook. They then need to select Add note, enter the text and tap Save. The note will appear below the relevant item.

User-created Playlist Notes are rolling out on iOS and Android in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Editor Notes feature has a more limited rollout across select countries. Users may need to update the Spotify app to get Playlist Notes as the feature rolls out.

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Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Playlist Notes, Playlist Notes, Spotify features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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