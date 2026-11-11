Spotify's AI-generated DJ feature was launched in 2023; since then, the company has been adding more ways to customise the experience. Most recently, Spotify announced new customisation options for its DJ feature, giving listeners more control over how they experience personalised music recommendations. The latest update introduces additional AI-generated voices in English and Spanish. Spotify has also announced a new option to disable the DJ's spoken commentary between tracks.

Spotify Added Nine New AI DJ Voice Options

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company announced new customisation options for Spotify DJ beyond DJ X. With the latest update, Spotify Premium listeners in markets where DJ is available can choose from an expanded selection of DJ voices in English and Spanish.

Spotify has added seven new English-language voices featuring different accents, including Indian, British, American, Irish and Australian. It also offers two new voice options in Spanish. The expanded selection will give listeners more flexibility in choosing a voice.

Each voice brings its distinct vibe. For the American options, Casey (laid-back and warm), Tess (direct and inviting), and Lane (youthful and positive). The Spanish voices are Nico (grounded and down-to-earth) and Fabi (witty and friendly).

Additionally, Spotify has introduced a setting that will let users toggle off commentary between songs. With this, users can continue listening to DJ-curated music without frequent interruptions from the AI-generated voice. The option could be particularly useful when playing music in the background. DJ users will hear brief acknowledgements when they start DJ or press the DJ button.

How to Change Spotify AI DJ Voice

Spotify Premium users in supported markets can access the new customisation options through the mobile application by following these steps:

Open the Spotify app

Search for DJ using the search bar.

Open the three-dot menu to access the available voice and commentary settings.

to access the available voice and commentary settings. Press the DJ button and select the preferred DJ voice

Listeners can also press the DJ button during playback to switch to a different genre, artist, mood or set of recommendations.