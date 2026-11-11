Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify AI DJ Gets New Voices in English and Spanish With Indian Accent, Option to Turn Off Commentary

Spotify AI DJ Gets New Voices in English and Spanish With Indian Accent, Option to Turn Off Commentary

Spotify expanded the available voices for its AI DJ feature beyond the existing DJ X option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 15:21 IST
Spotify AI DJ Gets New Voices in English and Spanish With Indian Accent, Option to Turn Off Commentary

Photo Credit: Spotify

New English options spanning British, American, Irish, Australian, and Indian accents

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Spotify is expanding its AI-powered DJ feature
  • It now offers Indian, British, American, Irish and Australian accents
  • Premium subscribers can now choose to turn off commentary between songs
Advertisement

Spotify's AI-generated DJ feature was launched in 2023; since then, the company has been adding more ways to customise the experience. Most recently, Spotify announced new customisation options for its DJ feature, giving listeners more control over how they experience personalised music recommendations. The latest update introduces additional AI-generated voices in English and Spanish. Spotify has also announced a new option to disable the DJ's spoken commentary between tracks.

Spotify Added Nine New AI DJ Voice Options

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company announced new customisation options for Spotify DJ beyond DJ X. With the latest update, Spotify Premium listeners in markets where DJ is available can choose from an expanded selection of DJ voices in English and Spanish.

VoltSpotify Discussion
Explore More...

Spotify has added seven new English-language voices featuring different accents, including Indian, British, American, Irish and Australian. It also offers two new voice options in Spanish. The expanded selection will give listeners more flexibility in choosing a voice.

Each voice brings its distinct vibe. For the American options, Casey (laid-back and warm), Tess (direct and inviting), and Lane (youthful and positive). The Spanish voices are Nico (grounded and down-to-earth) and Fabi (witty and friendly).

Additionally, Spotify has introduced a setting that will let users toggle off commentary between songs. With this, users can continue listening to DJ-curated music without frequent interruptions from the AI-generated voice. The option could be particularly useful when playing music in the background. DJ users will hear brief acknowledgements when they start DJ or press the DJ button.

How to Change Spotify AI DJ Voice

Spotify Premium users in supported markets can access the new customisation options through the mobile application by following these steps:

  • Open the Spotify app
  • Search for DJ using the search bar.
  • Open the three-dot menu to access the available voice and commentary settings.
  • Press the DJ button and select the preferred DJ voice

Listeners can also press the DJ button during playback to switch to a different genre, artist, mood or set of recommendations.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify AI DJ, Spotify Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors
Sony Reportedly Cancels Live Service Shooter Fairgames After 'Mixed' Playtest

Related Stories

Spotify AI DJ Gets New Voices in English and Spanish With Indian Accent, Option to Turn Off Commentary
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google November 2026 Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 10 Series; Pixel Tag Goes on Sale
  2. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on Vertically Expandable Phone With Sliding Display
  3. Initia Confirms Another Hack as Attackers Steal $3.27 Million in Three Weeks
  4. Telegram’s New Bot API Update Turns Messages Into Interactive Mini-Apps, Adds Support for Crypto Payments
  5. iOS 27.3 Could Let Siri Access Your Health Data, Including Sleep, Workouts and Medications
  6. OpenAI to Retire Advanced and Standard Voice Models in ChatGPT Next Month as GPT-Live Usage Spikes
  7. OpenAI Launches Businesses in ChatGPT, Lets Companies Manage Profiles and Deploy AI Agents
  8. Gemini 4 Carbon Now Available to Developers and Google AI Ultra Subscribers
  9. Sui-Based Hardware Wallet Suiball Suspends Operations and Initiates Refunds
  10. Infinix Xpad 30 Launched With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »