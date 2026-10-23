Vivo X500 Ultra is expected to be launched in China next year as the flagship model in the company's latest smartphone lineup. The handset might arrive as the fourth model in the series, joining the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Recently, multiple reports suggested that the company might launch the handset in global markets outside China. Now, the Vivo X500 Ultra has been spotted in a certification listing, hinting that the phone might also debut in select global markets. Apart from this, the handset is said to feature a downgraded primary rear camera but a new telephoto sensor.

Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Details, Specifications (Expected)

Android Treasure reports that the Vivo X500 Ultra has been listed on the IMEI database in Turkiye with the model number V2660. Moreover, the rumoured flagship smartphone was also spotted with model number J2613, carrying the brand “Jovi”, which is used by Vivo in Brazil. The two new listings suggest that the smartphone could launch the Vivo X500 Ultra in select global markets, including Turkiye and Brazil.

However, the company has yet to confirm. Earlier reports suggested that the phone might not debut outside China. Apart from Vivo, Oppo was also reported not to launch the Oppo Find X10 Ultra model in global markets as a result of rising manufacturing costs driven by the ongoing DRAM and NAND chip shortage and supply chain disruptions.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications of an upcoming ‘Ultra' smartphone. GSMArena reports that the details belong to the Vivo X500 Ultra. The handset will reportedly be powered by the recently released flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. On top of this, the handset is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with a Sony LYT910 sensor and a 35mm equivalent focal length.

If this is true, the Vivo X500 Ultra might get a downgraded main rear camera compared to the 200-megapixel primary shooter of the Vivo X300 Ultra, which features a 1/1.12-inch sensor. However, it might still get some camera upgrades. For reference, a recent report highlighted that the Vivo X500 Ultra is being tested with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, featuring a 1/1.12-inch sensor. It is also said to sport a 6.85-inch LTPO BOE display with “2K+” resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

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