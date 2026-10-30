Spotify to Launch Its AI-powered Music Remix Service in 2027: Report

Swedish music streaming service Spotify is no stranger to AI. The platform recently announced that it would label AI-generated artist profiles with a special badge just so users who don't like the same can clearly identify these profiles and keep them out of their music recommendations. In August, the company even went as far as independently assessing AI artist profiles to ensure that there are clear demarcations on the platform. A report now claims that Spotify plans to introduce an AI-powered music remix service to the platform in 2027.

Spotify to Launch Its AI-powered Music Remix Service

According to a Financial Times report (paywalled), Spotify aims to launch this music remix service in the first quarter of 2027. The product would basically provide interested users with tools to use AI and create remixes (or their own versions) of popular songs. The tool would reportedly allow “transforming a folk song into a dance track” among other things.

The brand is currently negotiating license agreements with big name labels like Sony Music and Warner Music. It is also said to have struck deals with other licensing groups.

Spotify is planning to charge its users an additional 4 to 5 USD for its AI remixing music service. This rate according to the Financial Times has not been finalised.

The music streaming service recently announced integration with Meta's Muse personal AI agent. This would let users control playback and manage their music, podcasts and audiobooks on the platform using voice-based requests. Spotify also integrated its Personal Podcast feature into Meta's Muse. With this, Muse will be able to turn daily briefings and notes into audio. Once integrated, Muse can even go as far as using a destination to create a driving playlist and schedule the playlist to start automatically when the trip begins.

In July, Spotify introduced its own conversational AI assistant, which uses natural language to connect and find songs for users. The service was aimed at making music discovery easier for users and let them also have conversations with the ChatGPT-like assistant without leaving the music streaming app. It is mainly available for premium users who would see AI features available in places like the Home screen and Spotify's Now Playing menu. With natural language prompts, users can request to listen to artists they have never heard before or even find similar artists, making discovery of new artists easier. Having a ChatGPT-like interface also makes it easier for the user to simply dive deeper into the information behind the music they listen to. The service was rolled out in beta to Premium customers in select markets.