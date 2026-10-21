GTA 6 Is Estimated to Have Generated $630 Million From Pre-Orders Already

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now less than a month away from its November 19 release date. The open world crime title is expected to generate billions within weeks of launch. According to a data analytics firm, GTA 6 has already generated an estimated $630 million from pre-orders.

Sensor Tower estimates that Grand Theft Auto 6 has sold 6.45 million units on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X before its official launch (via Insider Gaming). According to the firm's data, the game's pre-order sales account for $630 million (roughly Rs. 5,950 crore) in revenue.

Additionally, 74 percent of those pre-order sales are estimated to have come on PS5, with Xbox Series S/X taking a 26 percent share. On PlayStation, GTA 6 is said to have sold 4.8 million copies, generating $468 million. On Xbox, the game is estimated to have sold 1.66 million copies, generating $162 million in revenue, according to the firm's data.

Rockstar on GTA 6 Pre-Orders

Developer Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two have not officially confirmed pre-order numbers for GTA 6. However, during Take-Two's Q1 FY2027 earnings call in August, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the game had an “exceptional” start to pre-orders. Later during the Q&A section of the call with investors and analysts, the executive said that GTA 6 pre-order numbers were unprecedented.

In an interview with CNBC following the earnings call, Zelnick said that GTA 6 pre-orders were “much better than expected”. He also confirmed that more people were pre-ordering the $100 Ultimate edition of GTA 6. The game is also available in an $80 Standard edition.

In July, market research firm Newzoo said its data showed that GTA 6 had the strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever, generating around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales. The firm also said the game was on track to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders for the game are live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.