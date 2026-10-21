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GTA 6 Is Estimated to Have Generated $630 Million From Pre-Orders Already

Data analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates that GTA 6 has sold over 6 million units in pre-orders alone.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 October 2026 19:45 IST
GTA 6 Is Estimated to Have Generated $630 Million From Pre-Orders Already

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 pre-orders are live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts
  • Rockstar Games has not shared pre-order numbers
  • GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is now less than a month away from its November 19 release date. The open world crime title is expected to generate billions within weeks of launch. According to a data analytics firm, GTA 6 has already generated an estimated $630 million from pre-orders.

Sensor Tower estimates that Grand Theft Auto 6 has sold 6.45 million units on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X before its official launch (via Insider Gaming). According to the firm's data, the game's pre-order sales account for $630 million (roughly Rs. 5,950 crore) in revenue.

Additionally, 74 percent of those pre-order sales are estimated to have come on PS5, with Xbox Series S/X taking a 26 percent share. On PlayStation, GTA 6 is said to have sold 4.8 million copies, generating $468 million. On Xbox, the game is estimated to have sold 1.66 million copies, generating $162 million in revenue, according to the firm's data.

Rockstar on GTA 6 Pre-Orders

Developer Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two have not officially confirmed pre-order numbers for GTA 6. However, during Take-Two's Q1 FY2027 earnings call in August, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the game had an “exceptional” start to pre-orders. Later during the Q&A section of the call with investors and analysts, the executive said that GTA 6 pre-order numbers were unprecedented.

In an interview with CNBC following the earnings call, Zelnick said that GTA 6 pre-orders were “much better than expected”. He also confirmed that more people were pre-ordering the $100 Ultimate edition of GTA 6. The game is also available in an $80 Standard edition.

In July, market research firm Newzoo said its data showed that GTA 6 had the strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever, generating around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales. The firm also said the game was on track to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders for the game are live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6 Pre Order, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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