Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) launched to critical acclaim earlier this month for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. While the open-world experience has been appreciated by critics and gamers alike, it is reportedly causing problems for some console owners. According to a report, repair technicians are reporting an increase in failing Xbox Series X and Series S units. The development follows earlier claims of PS5 consoles shutting down or suffering hardware failures while running Rockstar's latest title.

GTA 6 Causing Xbox Series X/S to Overheat

A Polish console repair technician who goes by modyfikatorcasper on X has reported an increase in Xbox Series X and Series S consoles arriving at the workshop with hardware and software issues since GTA 6 launched (via Notebookcheck). According to the technician, Xbox consoles are relatively uncommon in Poland compared to PlayStation systems, but they now account for around two out of every 10 consoles brought in for repairs each day.

XBOX BREAKDOWN Since GTA VI launched, we've been getting more and more Xbox Series X and S consoles in for repair. They're overheating, shutting down mid-game, or failing to boot. Some are slowing down, having trouble installing updates, or freezing after an update. The Xbox in this video was working normally and running games without issues. After just a few days of playing GTA VI, it stopped booting properly. It powers on, but there's no video output. Then the fan stops spinning and the console shuts itself off. Xbox Series consoles are relatively uncommon here in Poland, yet they now make up about 2 out of every 10 consoles coming into our shop each day .. before GTA VI is was about 10 per month 🤯🤯 #xbox #gtavi #gta6 — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) November 26, 2026

Before the game's release, the shop reportedly received around 10 Xbox units for repair in an entire month.

In a post on X, the technician listed several reported problems, including overheating, unexpected shutdowns during gameplay, failed boot attempts, sluggish performance, difficulties installing updates and freezing after updates. In one particular case, an Xbox Series X that had reportedly been working normally stopped booting properly after a few days of GTA 6 gameplay. The console powers on but produces no video output, after which its fan stops spinning and the system shuts itself down.

The technician has not established a common cause for these failures.

Overheating is one possibility, but the exact hardware fault behind the affected Xbox consoles remains unknown. The repair shop also says that diagnostic tools for Xbox Series X and Series S are limited. This has prompted its technicians to develop custom tools to read error codes and investigate sudden shutdowns, freezes and boot failures.

The reports follow similar concerns involving Sony's PS5 consoles. In an earlier post, modyfikatorcasper highlighted an increase in PS5 units arriving at the workshop with sudden shutdown problems during GTA 6 sessions. One console reportedly recorded 40 Main SoC Access Errors, along with seven APU VRM Power Fail and seven SSD Controller Watchdog Error entries in its event logs.

The technician has suggested that liquid metal-related problems could be responsible for some of the PS5 failures.

Players have also reported crashes that send GTA 6 back to the console dashboard. Rockstar released an update on November 23 to address some of these issues, but several players continued to experience crashes afterwards.

Individual reports on Reddit have also described more serious failures. One Xbox Series X owner, Top_Nothing_3145, said the console stopped powering on after a lengthy GTA 6 session. A local repair shop reportedly suspected a faulty power supply. Another player, Jastafool, said their console stopped working after around 10 minutes of gameplay, with a repair shop suspecting a motherboard fault instead.

Neither Microsoft nor Sony has confirmed that GTA 6 is responsible for widespread hardware failures.