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GTA 6 Had 'Strongest Pre-Order Campaign on Record', on Track to Generate Up to $5.2 Billion in First Week

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders generated $180 million across US and major European markets in first week, estimates said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2026 14:23 IST
GTA 6 Had 'Strongest Pre-Order Campaign on Record', on Track to Generate Up to $5.2 Billion in First Week

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 pre-orders went live on June 25
  • The game is estimated to sell around 51 million units in one week
  • GTA 6's budget is in the range of $1-1.5 billion, analysts estimate
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Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders went live last month on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The hotly anticipated game is available in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced $80 and $100, respectively. Despite the higher price, the GTA 6 pre-order campaign has recorded the strongest opening ever, according to market research firm Newzoo.

The firm's data shows that that GTA 6 generated around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales. Based on the trend of pre-orders, the game is on pace to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week, Newzoo said.

The firm's data suggests GTA 6 has recorded the “strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever.”

GTA 6 Estimated to Sell 51 Million Units in Launch Week

The $180 million generated from pre-orders came in the last week of June across US and major European markets. GTA 6 pre-orders went live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts on June 25. Using player distribution numbers across markets for GTA 5, Newzoo estimated that GTA 6 pre-orders generated roughly $260 million globally in the first week.

The analytics firm utilised its data for revenue generated by video games that are proven sequels to plot a sales curve for GTA 6, estimating the open world title to generate $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,341 crore) in its opening week.

That would translate to about 51 million units sold in one week, taking an average selling price of $88 (GTA 6 Standard edition costs $79.99; the game's Ultimate edition is priced at $99.99).

ULTIMATE EDITION STOCK 305 01 1782369514663 gta 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 can be pre-ordered on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Sales to Land at a 'Tremendous Number'

Newzoo's more conservative estimate, which fits games that fall in the “sequels with performance uncertainty” bracket, also puts GTA 6 week-one sales at $3.25 billion. Even its most conservative estimate would put GTA 6 sales at a “tremendous number by any historical standard,” the Newzoo said in its blog post.

The firm also clarified, based on its numbers, that Grand Theft Auto 6 had not recorded $1 billion in pre-order sales up to this point. Last year, analysts at market research firm DFC Intelligence had said that GTA 6 pre-orders were likely to exceed $1 billion.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time, blowing past its predecessor, GTA 5, which generated $1 billion in sales within three days of launch.

GTA 6 also needs to recoup the considerable investment from Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive. Analysts told Business Insider in May that the game's budget was likely in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. When asked about the same, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick declined to quote a figure, but said “it was expensive.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Pre Orders, GTA 6 Sales
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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