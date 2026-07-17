Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders went live last month on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The hotly anticipated game is available in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced $80 and $100, respectively. Despite the higher price, the GTA 6 pre-order campaign has recorded the strongest opening ever, according to market research firm Newzoo.

The firm's data shows that that GTA 6 generated around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales. Based on the trend of pre-orders, the game is on pace to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week, Newzoo said.

The firm's data suggests GTA 6 has recorded the “strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever.”

GTA 6 Estimated to Sell 51 Million Units in Launch Week

The $180 million generated from pre-orders came in the last week of June across US and major European markets. GTA 6 pre-orders went live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts on June 25. Using player distribution numbers across markets for GTA 5, Newzoo estimated that GTA 6 pre-orders generated roughly $260 million globally in the first week.

The analytics firm utilised its data for revenue generated by video games that are proven sequels to plot a sales curve for GTA 6, estimating the open world title to generate $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,341 crore) in its opening week.

That would translate to about 51 million units sold in one week, taking an average selling price of $88 (GTA 6 Standard edition costs $79.99; the game's Ultimate edition is priced at $99.99).

Grand Theft Auto 6 can be pre-ordered on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Sales to Land at a 'Tremendous Number'

Newzoo's more conservative estimate, which fits games that fall in the “sequels with performance uncertainty” bracket, also puts GTA 6 week-one sales at $3.25 billion. Even its most conservative estimate would put GTA 6 sales at a “tremendous number by any historical standard,” the Newzoo said in its blog post.

The firm also clarified, based on its numbers, that Grand Theft Auto 6 had not recorded $1 billion in pre-order sales up to this point. Last year, analysts at market research firm DFC Intelligence had said that GTA 6 pre-orders were likely to exceed $1 billion.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time, blowing past its predecessor, GTA 5, which generated $1 billion in sales within three days of launch.

GTA 6 also needs to recoup the considerable investment from Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive. Analysts told Business Insider in May that the game's budget was likely in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. When asked about the same, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick declined to quote a figure, but said “it was expensive.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.