Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch

Infinix GT 50 Pro, which debuted globally in April, is set to launch in India on October 27. The upcoming Indian variant will share similarities with its global counterpart. Ahead of the launch, the company has detailed the gaming accessories that will be bundled with the smartphone in the country. The package will include the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, enabling handheld gaming, compatible two-player gameplay and gaming on a larger screen.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Accessories

The company confirmed in a press release that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will arrive in India with all three accessories in a single bundle. The GT NX Controller will allow users to switch between regular handheld play and compatible two-player games. It will attach to the phone like a conventional mobile gaming controller, but users will also be able to split it into two separate handles, each connecting to the smartphone over Bluetooth. Other features will include ergonomic grips, Hall-effect controls and configurable inputs.

For those who would rather play on a bigger screen, the GT NX Station will allow users to connect the phone to a compatible TV or monitor. It will support output at up to 4K resolution and 60Hz, provided the connected display supports it. The station will also offer nine types of connectivity, including HDMI, USB ports, wired Ethernet, expandable storage and audio connections.

The GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, meanwhile, will combine 12W thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging. It will attach magnetically to the phone and support wireless bypass charging, which should help manage heat and battery stress during longer gaming sessions. RGB lighting will round off the accessory's gaming-focused design.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Other Specifications

Infinix has previously confirmed that the Indian variant of the GT 50 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons. The phone will support native gameplay at up to 144 frames per second and use the company's HydroFlow liquid cooling system to manage heat. It will also pack a 6,500mAh battery and feature a CyberMecha-inspired design with dynamic RGB lighting.