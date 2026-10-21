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Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch

The package will include the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 21 October 2026 19:25 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro debuted globally in April this year

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Highlights
  • The phone will arrive with three gaming accessories in one bundle
  • The GT NX Controller will support compatible two-player games
  • Each controller handle will connect to the phone over Bluetooth
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Infinix GT 50 Pro, which debuted globally in April, is set to launch in India on October 27. The upcoming Indian variant will share similarities with its global counterpart. Ahead of the launch, the company has detailed the gaming accessories that will be bundled with the smartphone in the country. The package will include the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, enabling handheld gaming, compatible two-player gameplay and gaming on a larger screen.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Accessories

The company confirmed in a press release that the Infinix GT 50 Pro will arrive in India with all three accessories in a single bundle. The GT NX Controller will allow users to switch between regular handheld play and compatible two-player games. It will attach to the phone like a conventional mobile gaming controller, but users will also be able to split it into two separate handles, each connecting to the smartphone over Bluetooth. Other features will include ergonomic grips, Hall-effect controls and configurable inputs.

For those who would rather play on a bigger screen, the GT NX Station will allow users to connect the phone to a compatible TV or monitor. It will support output at up to 4K resolution and 60Hz, provided the connected display supports it. The station will also offer nine types of connectivity, including HDMI, USB ports, wired Ethernet, expandable storage and audio connections.

The GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, meanwhile, will combine 12W thermoelectric cooling with 15W wireless charging. It will attach magnetically to the phone and support wireless bypass charging, which should help manage heat and battery stress during longer gaming sessions. RGB lighting will round off the accessory's gaming-focused design.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Other Specifications

Infinix has previously confirmed that the Indian variant of the GT 50 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and pressure-sensitive GT Trigger 2.0 shoulder buttons. The phone will support native gameplay at up to 144 frames per second and use the company's HydroFlow liquid cooling system to manage heat. It will also pack a 6,500mAh battery and feature a CyberMecha-inspired design with dynamic RGB lighting.

FAQInfinix Gt 50 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Infinix GT 50 Pro released?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched on April 24, 2026.
Where can I buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
You can buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro through the official Infinix website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro India launch, Infinix, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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