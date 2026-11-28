Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) was released on November 19, becoming one of the biggest events in entertainment history. The launch of Rockstar Games' open-world title has been driving console sales for Sony and Microsoft. It has already been nominated for the Game of the Year awards and is one of the highest-rated games on Metacritic. Similar to earlier instalments, GTA 6 also lets players activate cheat codes to have fun. However, this time, Rockstar Games has introduced a few restrictions before players start activating cheats. The developer has also not published a list of all the GTA 6 cheat codes.

We have prepared a list of all the known GTA 6 cheat codes that you can activate on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, along with a guide on the things to keep in mind before using them and how you can unlock them. However, we have not been able to verify all the cheat codes tested by GamesRadar+ and other publications.

GTA 6 Cheat Codes

GTA 6 Player Cheat Codes

Instantly get $250,000 : To activate, press Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right on your D-pad. However, you can only activate this cheat after completing the story.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. However, you can only activate this cheat after completing the story. Get Jason and Lucia drunk : To activate, press Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, Up, Left, Right on your D-pad. You can activate it after spending $2,500 on alcohol.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate it after spending $2,500 on alcohol. Increase heat level across the map : To activate, press Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up on your D-pad. You can activate this code after losing 3-star police chases 25 times.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this code after losing 3-star police chases 25 times. Raise Wanted Level across the map : To activate, press Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after losing a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after losing a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times. Unlimited focus : To activate, press Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing the story.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing the story. Get body armour: To activate, press Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing 100 GTA 6 workouts.

GTA 6 Cheat Codes for Guns

Maximum ammo : To activate, press Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges. Unlimited ammo : To activate, press Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Silver medals or higher at shooting ranges.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Silver medals or higher at shooting ranges. Zero reloads : To activate, press Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Gold medals at shooting ranges.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after winning 25 Gold medals at shooting ranges. Launch targets with bullets and melee attacks : To activate, press Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing the story.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing the story. Make sports balls explode on impact : To activate, press Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after hitting 20 enemies with explosive damage.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after hitting 20 enemies with explosive damage. Launch targets with vehicle collisions: To activate, press Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after killing 25 enemies or civilians with a vehicle.

GTA 6 Cheat Codes for Vehicles

Spawn a Maibatsu Boomazoom : To activate, press Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing 5 shopping challenges.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing 5 shopping challenges. Spawn an MTL Pumper : To activate, press Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after discovering the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after discovering the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu. Spawn an HVY Bulldozer: To activate, press Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after discovering the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu.

GTA 6 Miscellaneous Cheat Codes

Change weather conditions : To activate, press Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after revealing the entire map.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after revealing the entire map. Apply a videotape-style filter : To activate, press Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing 50 activities with your partner.

: To activate, press on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after completing 50 activities with your partner. Flip the world upside down and turn it black: To activate, press Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Left on your D-pad. You can activate this cheat after making $500,000 selling vehicles.

GTA 6 Cheat Codes: How to Activate a Cheat Code and Things to Keep in Mind

Activating a cheat code in GTA 6 is similar to GTA 5, which requires you to pull out your in-game smartphone, according to Polygon. First, you will have to open the phone by pressing Up on the D-pad. On the home screen of the in-game handset, press L1 and R1 or LB and RB triggers, depending on your console. Then, enter one of the cheat codes by following the button sequence.

However, there are multiple things you need to keep in mind before you start activating GTA 6 cheat codes. First, the game will stop recording your progress for the session in which you activated the cheat code. Hence, you will not receive any in-game trophies or achievements for that particular session, even if you disable the cheat code. You will have to close the game and start a new session to reset.

You are advised to create a save before you start activating cheat codes. Also, you only get 15 save slots in GTA 6. Hence, you will have to be mindful every time you create a save for a particular point in the game. You might also want to complete the main Jason and Lucia story missions to experience the game as intended by Rockstar Games.

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