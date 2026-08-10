Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's November 19 release date and said that the game's launch will usher in a “a new era of growth” for the company. The company has also confirmed an “exceptional” start to GTA 6 pre-orders, which went live in late June.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders have fired Take-Two off to an “excellent start” to fiscal year 2027. The company reported its financial results for first-quarter FY2027 on Friday, announcing net bookings of $1.39 billion.

Take-Two reiterated its earnings outlook of $8 to $8.2 billion for the fiscal year 2027. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company's projected net bookings reflected a “high degree of confidence” in Grand Theft Auto 6's November 19 release date.

“We expect to sustain this new level of scale and generate strong cash flows for the next several years, as we release our robust development pipeline; capitalize on incremental opportunities within our highly-established hit franchises; and continue to apply our proven, long-term approach to managing the Company,” Zelnick said in his prepared remarks during the earnings call.

'Exceptional' Start to GTA 6 Pre-Orders

Zelnick added that “global excitement” for the launch of GTA 6 continued to build, and the game had an “exceptional” start to pre-orders. The Take-Two boss did not divulge GTA 6 pre-order numbers.

Last month, market research firm Newzoo said its data showed that GTA 6 had the strongest opening to a pre-order campaign ever, generating around $180 million (roughly Rs.1,734 crore) in digital pre-orders across the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in its first week of sales. The firm said the game was on pace to make a record $3.3 billion to $5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,799 crore to Rs. 50,108 crore) in cumulative global sales by the end of its launch week.

GTA 6's Netflix Premiere

During the earnings call, Zelnick also addressed the upcoming extended look at GTA 6, set to premiere on Netflix on August 27.

“With Rockstar Games' recent announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look coming on August 27th, we believe that consumers' passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic series will grow further leading up to the title's November 19th release,” he said.

Speaking to IGN, Zelnick said that Rockstar Games felt a Netflix premiere would be a “great way” to showcase the extended trailer.

“I think this is an example of Rockstar trying new things and marketing the title, and I hope there's much more to come,” he said.

Zelnick did not share details of the contents of GTA 6's extended showcase. The trailer will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 27 and will be available on YouTube six hours later.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.