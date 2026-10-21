Project Helix, the next generation Xbox console, will launch in 2028, according to a new report. The console, confirmed to be a high-end hybrid device that runs both Xbox and PC games, could reportedly cost between $1,200 and $1,800.

Microsoft has not yet revealed its plans for the launch of the next-gen Xbox, although previous reports have claimed the console will launch sometime next year. But according to a new profile of Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in Fortune, the executive plans to launch Project Helix by the holiday season in 2028—a year later than earlier reported.

Additionally, according to the report, which cited people familiar with Xbox's strategy, Sharma also intends to launch a next-generation Xbox handheld by the 2027 holiday season. It's unclear if the device would be a follow-up to the ROG Xbox Ally or a native device manufactured by Microsoft. Sharma has already confirmed that the company will partner with third-party manufacturers to make next-gen Xbox consoles across a family of devices.

Project Helix Price

The report also said that internal projections at Microsoft have placed the price of the next-gen Xbox console between $1,200 and $1,800, unless the company decides to subsidize the cost for consumers.

The prices of tenth-generation consoles—PS6 and Project Helix—are expected to significantly go up amidst severe memory and storage shortages triggered by intense AI infrastructure demand. Both Sony and Microsoft have hiked the prices of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles several times over the past 18 months.

However, Microsoft may sell next-gen Xbox consoles across a wide variety of price points. Earlier this month, Sharma said that Project Helix will be a “family of devices” that will cater to a wide group of users, including people “on the go”. Microsoft also intends to partner with third-party manufacturers to make some of those devices—similar to its collaboration with Asus on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

The Forbes report also outlined Microsoft's plan to overhaul Xbox Game Pass. Sharma has said in the past that the game subscription service will become a more tailored offering for users. The report claims that revamped Game Pass will allow users to pick features like console-only games, cloud streaming, and multiplayer à la carte. Game Pass will offer a tiered structure, according to the report.