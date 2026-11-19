After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here. But before players can explore Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, they will need to make room for Rockstar Games' latest title on their latest-generation consoles. The Take-Two-owned company has confirmed that GTA 6 requires a massive amount of storage space on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is one of the larger game installations on current-generation consoles, particularly for owners of entry-level models with less built-in storage.

Here is how much space you should set aside for GTA 6 and what you can do if your console is running low.

How Much Storage Space Does GTA 6 Require on PS5 and Xbox?

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 requires up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the console. The game is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the developer advises players to ensure they have enough space before installing it.

PlayStation has specifically advised PS5 owners to clear at least 212GB of storage before downloading GTA 6. This is the official available-storage requirement, rather than a confirmed figure for the amount of data that will be transferred during the download.

Also Read: What's the Difference Between GTA 6 Standard and Ultimate Editions

Some reported download sizes may be slightly smaller than 212GB. However, download size and the amount of free storage needed for installation are not always identical. Rockstar has not published a separate final download-size figure for each console model, so players should use the 212GB requirement as a safe estimate when preparing their systems.

It is also worth keeping some additional space available for future patches and updates, which could increase the game's storage footprint over time.

What If You Don't Have Enough Storage for GTA 6?

Players without 212GB of free space will need to remove some installed games or use compatible storage expansion options. Both PlayStation and Xbox consoles offer storage management tools that let users see which games and applications take up the most space.

On the PS5, players can head to the console's Storage settings to review their available capacity. Here is how much space you should set aside for GTA 6, and what you can do if your console is running low on space: delete games you no longer use. Alternatively, they can move compatible titles to another storage device to help free up room.

The PS5 also supports compatible internal M.2 SSDs, which you can install to expand usable storage.

Similarly, Xbox Series X/S owners can manage installed games through the console's storage settings. They can use compatible expansion cards to increase storage capacity. However, not every external USB drive can run current-generation games directly. For instance, Microsoft officially sells a licensed Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X, which it claims delivers additional external memory while maintaining the same peak speed and performance as the console's built-in drive.

Players should therefore check compatibility before purchasing an expansion drive or moving their game library.