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Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Variants to Reportedly Get Smaller Batteries, Higher Price Tag

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is reported to be offered in Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 October 2026 11:57 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Variants to Reportedly Get Smaller Batteries, Higher Price Tag

Xiaomi showcased the Starry Blue variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at IMC 2026

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Highlights
  • European pricing for the Xiaomi 18 Pro has leaked online
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max price reportedly starts at EUR 1,849
  • Global variants may pack smaller battery capacities than Chinese models
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The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to make its global debut soon, following its launch in China in September. Ahead of the unveiling, a recently surfaced leak sheds light on the battery capacities of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The report suggests that buyers outside China may have to settle for smaller batteries than those offered by the domestic variants. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are also tipped to carry higher price tags in Europe.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Price, Storage Variants

According to a report by YTECHB, the Xiaomi 18 Pro price in Europe will start at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1.54 lakh) for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB version of the handset is said to cost EUR 1,649 (roughly Rs. 1.75 lakh). The report suggests that both storage variants will be complemented by 12GB of RAM.

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The Xiaomi 18 Pro is reported to be offered in Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, only one storage variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could be sold in the global markets. According to the report, the handset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be priced at EUR 1,849 (roughly Rs. 1.96 lakh).

For comparison, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China on September 23. The Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,29,000). A transparent 16GB + 1TB version is also available for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000).

Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity

The global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series are said to feature smaller batteries than their Chinese counterparts. According to YTECHB, the global Xiaomi 18 Pro will pack a 6,000mAh battery, compared with the 7,000mAh unit in the Chinese variant. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 7,050mAh battery globally, down from the 8,500mAh battery offered in China.

The European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) reportedly lists the Xiaomi 18 Pro with a rated battery capacity of 6,000mAh. The listing suggests that the handset could deliver up to 66 hours and 30 minutes of use on a single charge. Its battery is also said to retain at least 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is listed with a rated battery capacity of 7,050mAh and an estimated usage time of up to 70 hours and 40 minutes per charge. Its battery is also expected to retain 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

Charging speeds could differ between the global and Chinese variants as well. Both Chinese models support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The report, however, suggests that the global Xiaomi 18 Pro may support 90W wired charging. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to retain 100W wired charging. Both global models are said to support 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Price, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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