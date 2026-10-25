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How to Turn Off Location Tracking for Apps on Android and iOS

Turning off location access limits how apps can use your phone's location, but it doesn't block every way they might estimate where you are.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2026 16:00 IST
How to Turn Off Location Tracking for Apps on Android and iOS

Both platforms let users block location access for individual apps

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Highlights
  • Android users can allow location access only while using an app
  • iPhone users can select Never to block an app's location access
  • Apps may estimate a user's location using an IP address
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Most of us tap ‘Allow' when an app asks for location access without giving it much thought. It makes sense for Google Maps to know where you are, but a photo-editing app or a game might not need that information at all. If you've given several apps permission to access your location over time, it's worth checking which ones can still use it. You can revoke access without uninstalling them, and the process is fairly simple on both Android and iPhone.

How to Turn Off Location Tracking for Apps on Android

  1. Open Settings on your Android phone and head to Location.
  2. Tap App location permissions. You'll see a list of apps and whether they're allowed to access your location.
  3. Find the app you no longer want to share your location with and tap it.
  4. You'll see a few options here. Select Don't allow if you want to cut off location access completely. If you'd rather let the app use your location only when you're actively using it, choose Allow only while using the app.
  5. Some apps may also have a Use precise location toggle. Turn it off if you're comfortable sharing your general area but don't want the app to know your exact location.

How to Turn Off Location Tracking for Apps on iPhone

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone and tap Privacy & Security.
  2. Select Location Services to see which apps can access your location.
  3. Scroll through the list and tap the app whose location access you want to change.
  4. Under Allow Location Access, select Never if you don't want the app to access your location at all. If you'd still like it to know where you are while you're using it, choose While Using the App instead.
  5. Some apps don't need your exact location to work. If you want to share only your approximate location with one of them, turn off Precise Location on the same screen.

Turning off location access limits how apps can use your phone's location, but it doesn't block every way they might estimate where you are. For example, an app may use your IP address to get a rough idea of your location. The information it can collect depends on the app and the permissions you've given it.

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If you're concerned about privacy, it's worth checking what each app actually needs. Some may work just fine without location access, while others, such as navigation apps, need it to do their job. You can also turn off Precise Location for apps that don't need your exact whereabouts.

FAQs

1. How do I turn off location access for an app?

Go to your phone's location settings, select the app and change its location permission.

2. Can I turn off location access for just one app?

Yes, both Android and iPhone let you manage location permissions for individual apps.

3. Does turning off location access stop all tracking?

No, apps may still estimate your location using your IP address or other data.

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Further reading: Android, iPhone, Location Tracking, App Permissions, iOS, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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