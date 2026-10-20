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Silicon-Carbon vs Lithium-Ion Batteries: What's the Difference and Which Is Better?

Silicon-carbon technology sure packs plenty of benefits over traditional lithium-ion batteries

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 October 2026 16:00 IST
Silicon-Carbon vs Lithium-Ion Batteries: What's the Difference and Which Is Better?

Samsung’s entire Galaxy Z lineup switched to silicon-carbon batteries this year

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Highlights
  • Silicon-carbon battery technology has evolved since it debuted in 2023
  • Most Android smartphones offer a 6,500mAh battery
  • Samsung switched to silicon-carbon batteries for its foldables this year
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Silicon-carbon battery technology isn't new, but a technology that has matured over the years. Huawei showcased the world's first production smartphone with a 5,450mAh battery at its 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. The battery powered the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which wasn't a foldable but a regular flagship phone. With it, Huawei made the point that it is possible to pack more capacity into the same battery footprint. This is because the global version of the same device had a 5,100mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Who doesn't want more battery life? Following Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and Xiaomi also gradually introduced their respective silicon-carbon batteries, coupled with fast-charging technologies.

Today, silicon-carbon batteries have gotten quite common. You can even find them in budget smartphones like the Realme P3, which costs just Rs. 15,999. The technology brings several other benefits besides the obvious higher capacity. So, why haven't Apple and Google switched over, while Chinese smartphone brands have properly democratised the technology in 2026?

The Benefits of Silicon-Carbon Over Lithium-Ion Batteries

Let's start with the basics, which is the technology powering the battery. For those unfamiliar, silicon-carbon batteries are based on the same (traditional) lithium-ion technology, with a few upgrades. Lithium-ion batteries use a liquid electrolyte with a high energy density. Inside these batteries, lithium ions move between a graphite anode and a metal oxide cathode, thus producing energy in the process.

realme p4 power design thin gadgets 360 RealmeP4Power Realme

Realme's P4 Power (top) packs a 10,001mAh battery capacity and yet remains slimmer than an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (bottom)

Silicon-carbon technology improves on lithium-ion technology by using silicon and carbon anodes. Since silicon-carbon anodes can hold far more lithium ions, they can dramatically increase a battery's charge-holding capacity.

Simply put, silicon-carbon technology now lets you pack much higher capacities into standard-sized smartphones. Case in point, the Realme P4 Power, which offers a powerbank-sized 10,001mAh battery capacity, packaged into a smartphone that's barely thicker than a premium iPhone.

While this alone makes a strong case for big-battery smartphones, silicon-carbon technology also lets you pack more capacity into tight spaces. This makes them ideal for foldables, which have extremely slim designs and still need to accommodate performance-related mechanisms like vapour-cooling chambers and even a wireless charging coil. It's no wonder Samsung finally gave in to silicon-carbon batteries for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices this year after years of holding back.

vivo x fold 6 impressions main big gadgets 360 VivoXFold6 Vivo

Vivo's X Fold 6 packs a 6,900mAh battery in its super-slim 4.8mm chassis, plus a bigger display, yet weighs less than the iPhone Duo and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at 228 grams.

Because silicon batteries have lower internal resistance than traditional graphite anode batteries, they can also charge much faster. This is possible because of the carbon scaffolding, which controls the expansion of the battery. This allows manufacturers to not only offer smartphones with higher battery capacities that last longer, but also charge a lot faster at 100W and beyond.

The Downsides of Using Silicon-Carbon Batteries

It may sound like the evolution of the smartphone battery, but silicon-carbon technology is not perfect. Samsung (which has had its fair share of battery-related accidents in the past) has finally adopted silicon-carbon battery tech this year. Apple, even in its latest iPhone Duo (and its thinnest iPhone Air), has refused to go with silicon-carbon batteries, which would have benefitted its users with better battery life, lighter and slimmer designs. Google is also hanging in there with its Pixel lineup.

While Apple focuses on power-efficient chipsets and software optimisation to deliver better battery life, Samsung's regular flagships and Google, indeed, feel left behind when compared to high-end Chinese flagship devices. So, what's with the hold-up?

apple iphone duo main news big gadgets 360 AppleiPhoneDuo Apple

Apple's iPhone Duo is the heaviest foldable currently, tipping the scales at 254 grams (more than a quarter of a kilo)

In 2026, silicon-carbon battery technology has evolved to the point where we are beginning to witness the launch of flagship devices with 9,000mAh batteries and 100W charging. Chinese smartphone brands have slowed the charging race (with smartphones reaching 200W) and seem to have settled on 80-100W for premium devices and around 45-80W for budget- to mid-range smartphones. The reason behind this is to control long-term battery degradation, which is reportedly faster with silicon-carbon batteries due to their rapid expansion and contraction.

Should You Pick One Over the Other?

Heat buildup and fast-charging speeds are any smartphone's biggest problems. This also affects the long-term degradation of the batteries inside them. Chinese smartphone brands are gradually tackling and addressing the long-term durability of silicon-carbon batteries using dual batteries and balancing fast charging and temperature control (using proprietary chargers). It is inevitable that most manufacturers will end up switching to or adopting silicon-carbon batteries over time, because they are lighter, pack a higher capacity and can be packaged in all sorts of sizes and shapes.

The situation on the other side of the fence isn't comfortable either, as Apple's iPhones, Samsung's Galaxy S models and Google's Pixels heat up quite a bit even when charging at 25W-45W.

Lastly, since most smartphone batteries need replacing after 3-4 years (due to degradation), the benefits of higher capacity and faster charging from silicon-carbon batteries easily outweigh the durability benefits of lithium-ion batteries. But your decision to pick one over the other currently boils down to which operating system and smartphone brand you choose, and nothing else.

Realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design for a big-battery smartphone
  • IP69-rated for dust and water
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Can be used as a powerbank in emergencies
  • Bad
  • 144Hz refresh rate only works with two apps
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Gets hot when recording 60 fps video
Read detailed Realme P4 Power 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,001mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Silicon-Carbon Battery Technology in Smartphones, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Silicon-Carbon Batteries, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Apple, Apple iPhone Duo, Vivo X Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Realme P4 Power 5G
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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