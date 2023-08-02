Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka

About $350 million will go towards setting up the iPhone component unit.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2023 15:48 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn Chairman met Karnataka's IT minister and the industries minister before the announcement

Highlights
  • The iPhone component unit which will generate 12,000 jobs
  • Foxconn will partner Applied Materials for the chip-making tools project
  • The chip-making tool project costs $250 million

Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,955 crore) in two projects in the southern Indian state of Karnataka for chip equipment manufacturing and casing components for iPhone models, the state government said on Wednesday.

Some $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,890 crore) will go towards setting up the iPhone component unit which will generate 12,000 jobs, while Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials in a $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,064 crore) project to make chip-making tools, the government said. Reuters was first to report on the investment plans on Wednesday.

The investment decisions follow a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Foxconn has announced a spate of investments in India in recent weeks. The manufacturing giant signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu to build a new facility for electronic components that will create 6,000 new jobs.

The company plans to invest Rs. 1,600 crore ($194.45 million) to build a campus in Kancheepuram district, near the state's capital of Chennai.

Foxconn is also targeting India or Thailand for the production of a small battery-powered car under development, the unit's chief executive said Tuesday.

The Taiwanese company's EV platform unit Mobility in Harmony (MIH) would be willing to work with its parent or another company to build the new three-seat EV priced below $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16,00,000) and tailor-made for a corporate delivery fleet, MIH CEO Jack Cheng told Reuters in an interview.

Last month, top executives from Foxconn and semiconductor firms Micron and AMD attended a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Gujarat, as part of government's push to lure investments into India's nascent chip industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, India, Karnataka, iPhone, Apple
Poco M6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 5, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Details

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  2. Here’s When the Poco M6 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India
  3. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  5. iPhone 15 Displays Enter Mass Production Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  6. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes Official in India: Check Price
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  8. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  10. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Lists 34 Cryptocurrencies in Japan as it Re-Enters the Country
  2. Meesho Delisted 52 Lakh Counterfeit, Restricted Products in Past 6 Months: Details
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $600 Million for iPhone Components, Chip-Making Machinery Projects in Karnataka
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 5, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Details
  5. Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
  6. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed
  8. Baldur’s Gate III Might Not Arrive on Xbox Consoles Until 2024, Larian Studios Says
  9. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With Arc Interface, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Ordinals Team Creates Non-Profit Organisation to Get Funding to Grow Ecosystem: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.