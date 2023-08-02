Technology News
Poco M6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 5, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Details

Poco M6 Pro 5G is teased to feature power and the volume buttons on the right edge of the smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 August 2023 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Himanshu Tandon

Poco M6 Pro 5G (pictured) will arrive a year after the firm launched the Poco M5

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G will be sold in a cyan colourway
  • The phone will debut in India in the coming days
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup

Poco M6 Pro 5G India launch date and availability have been revealed by the company, days ahead of its debut in the country. The phone is set to arrive in India this week via Flipkart. A landing page revealing the design of the upcoming M-series smartphone is now live on the e-commerce platform. It is shown in a cyan colour option with a familiar rear camera module. The upcoming smartphone will arrive nearly a year after the Poco M5 was launched in India.

On Tuesday, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon tweeted the launch date of the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the country. The smartphone will make its debut on August 5 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. A landing page for the phone on Flipkart reveals the rear design of the phone. However, it doesn't carry any details about its specifications and features.

The teaser shows the Poco M6 Pro 5G sporting a rectangular camera island housing two rear camera sensors and an LED Flash. The black camera island carries Poco's branding, and the rest of the phone is cyan coloured. The Poco M6 Pro 5G is shown to feature the power button and the volume button on the right edge. Other details of the handset are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The soon-to-be-launched Poco M6 Pro 5G is likely to succeed the last year's Poco M4 Pro 5G. The latter arrived in February 2022 with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Poco M4 Pro 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens. 

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M6 Pro 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications, Poco
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
Comment
