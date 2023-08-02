Poco M6 Pro 5G India launch date and availability have been revealed by the company, days ahead of its debut in the country. The phone is set to arrive in India this week via Flipkart. A landing page revealing the design of the upcoming M-series smartphone is now live on the e-commerce platform. It is shown in a cyan colour option with a familiar rear camera module. The upcoming smartphone will arrive nearly a year after the Poco M5 was launched in India.

On Tuesday, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon tweeted the launch date of the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the country. The smartphone will make its debut on August 5 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. A landing page for the phone on Flipkart reveals the rear design of the phone. However, it doesn't carry any details about its specifications and features.

The teaser shows the Poco M6 Pro 5G sporting a rectangular camera island housing two rear camera sensors and an LED Flash. The black camera island carries Poco's branding, and the rest of the phone is cyan coloured. The Poco M6 Pro 5G is shown to feature the power button and the volume button on the right edge. Other details of the handset are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The soon-to-be-launched Poco M6 Pro 5G is likely to succeed the last year's Poco M4 Pro 5G. The latter arrived in February 2022 with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Poco M4 Pro 5G houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

