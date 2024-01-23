Croma Republic Sale 2024: Unveiling the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza!

Croma is back with its annual shopping extravaganza, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of electronics and appliances. From the greatest smartphones and high-performance desktops to must-have grooming kits and home essentials, the Croma Republic Sale 2024 has it all. With prices reduced on top-quality products, it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech gear or enhance your living spaces. Don't miss out!

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 128GB of storage, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Chip. It includes a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel front camera. With up to 19 hours of video playback and features like Emergency SOS, it's a reliable smartphone. Plus, it's IP68 water-resistant. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 54,900, down from the MRP of Rs. 59,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,900 (MRP: Rs. 59,900)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is a powerful all-in-one desktop computer featuring a 27-inch FHD IPS display, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It runs on an Intel Core i3 12th Generation processor with Windows 11 Home. The computer includes Intel UHD graphics and comes with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 49,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 71,190. Don't miss this fantastic offer!

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 71,190)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor with the Android OS and is powered by a 7040mAh battery. The tablet includes an 8-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and supports Dolby Atmos for audio. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 18,999, down from the MRP of Rs. 27,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 27,999)

Croma 5 Litres Instant Water Geyser

The Croma 5 Litres Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient electric water heater with a 5-litre capacity. It's ideal for use in bathrooms, wash basins, and kitchens and operates automatically. Designed for wall-mounting in a vertical position, it provides hot water at 6.5 bars of water pressure and has a power rating of 3000 Watts. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this instant water geyser for just Rs. 4,199, down from the MRP of Rs. 5,490. Take advantage of this fantastic offer!

Buy now at: Rs. 4,199 (MRP: Rs. 5,490)

Philips Series 7000 13-in-1 Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Kit

The Philips Series 7000 13-in-1 Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Kit includes stainless steel blades and various attachments for versatile grooming. It offers a 120-minute runtime, a 5-minute quick charge, and is designed for dry use. The grooming kit is also showerproof, features Power Adapt Technology, and boasts self-sharpening blades. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, it's available for just Rs. 3,399, down from the MRP of Rs. 4,595. Don't miss this excellent deal!

Buy now at: Rs. 3,399 (MRP: Rs. 4,595)

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is designed for dry surface cleaning and is suitable for use in homes, cars, and offices. It features efficient filtration technology, an ABS dust tank, and offers a suction power of 6.5 kPa. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this handheld vacuum cleaner for just Rs. 1,599, down from the MRP of Rs. 2,099. Don't miss this fantastic offer to keep your spaces clean and tidy!

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP: Rs. 2,099)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.