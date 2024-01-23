Technology News

Croma Republic Sale 2024: Unveiling the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza!

By Partner Content | Updated: 23 January 2024 20:42 IST
Croma Republic Sale 2024: Unveiling the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza!

Croma is back with its annual shopping extravaganza, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of electronics and appliances. From the greatest smartphones and high-performance desktops to must-have grooming kits and home essentials, the Croma Republic Sale 2024 has it all. With prices reduced on top-quality products, it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech gear or enhance your living spaces. Don't miss out!

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 128GB of storage, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Chip. It includes a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel front camera. With up to 19 hours of video playback and features like Emergency SOS, it's a reliable smartphone. Plus, it's IP68 water-resistant. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 54,900, down from the MRP of Rs. 59,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,900 (MRP: Rs. 59,900)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is a powerful all-in-one desktop computer featuring a 27-inch FHD IPS display, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It runs on an Intel Core i3 12th Generation processor with Windows 11 Home. The computer includes Intel UHD graphics and comes with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 49,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 71,190. Don't miss this fantastic offer!

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 71,190)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor with the Android OS and is powered by a 7040mAh battery. The tablet includes an 8-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and supports Dolby Atmos for audio. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase it for just Rs. 18,999, down from the MRP of Rs. 27,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 27,999)

Croma 5 Litres Instant Water Geyser

The Croma 5 Litres Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient electric water heater with a 5-litre capacity. It's ideal for use in bathrooms, wash basins, and kitchens and operates automatically. Designed for wall-mounting in a vertical position, it provides hot water at 6.5 bars of water pressure and has a power rating of 3000 Watts. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this instant water geyser for just Rs. 4,199, down from the MRP of Rs. 5,490. Take advantage of this fantastic offer!

Buy now at: Rs. 4,199 (MRP: Rs. 5,490)

Philips Series 7000 13-in-1 Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Kit

The Philips Series 7000 13-in-1 Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Kit includes stainless steel blades and various attachments for versatile grooming. It offers a 120-minute runtime, a 5-minute quick charge, and is designed for dry use. The grooming kit is also showerproof, features Power Adapt Technology, and boasts self-sharpening blades. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, it's available for just Rs. 3,399, down from the MRP of Rs. 4,595. Don't miss this excellent deal!

Buy now at: Rs. 3,399 (MRP: Rs. 4,595)

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is designed for dry surface cleaning and is suitable for use in homes, cars, and offices. It features efficient filtration technology, an ABS dust tank, and offers a suction power of 6.5 kPa. During the Croma Republic Sale 2024, you can purchase this handheld vacuum cleaner for just Rs. 1,599, down from the MRP of Rs. 2,099. Don't miss this fantastic offer to keep your spaces clean and tidy!

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP: Rs. 2,099)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Related Stories

Croma Republic Sale 2024: Unveiling the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza!
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Review: Goes Big on Features and Price
  2. OnePlus 12 Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 12R: See Prices
  3. Moto G04, Moto G24 With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: See Price
  4. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  5. OnePlus 12, 12R 5G Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
  6. Xiaomi 14 Might Soon Launch in India and Global Markets
  7. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched in India at This Price
  8. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  9. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  10. Google Teases New Pixel 8 Series Colour, to Launch This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung 20,000mAh Power Bank With 45W Output, USB Type-C Compatibility Launched
  2. Redmi K70 Ultra Might Get 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 8T LTPO Display, Leak Suggests
  3. Indian Blockchain Esports Firm Stan Raises Over $2 Million in Funding: Details
  4. Netflix, WWE Sign Long-Term Deal to Bring Live Weekly Show WWE Raw to Streaming Platform
  5. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 12R: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  7. Moto G04, Moto G24 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 11F 5G Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch; to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Add the Joker as a Playable Character via Free Post-Launch DLC
  10. Xiaomi 14 Flagship Smartphone Likely to Launch in India Soon: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »