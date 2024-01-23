Technology News
  OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India

OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India

OnePlus Buds 3 is available in Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue colour options in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2024 20:31 IST
OnePlus Buds 3 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, Up to 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India

OnePlus Buds 3 (pictured) in the Splendid Blue colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are equipped with dual drivers
  • The TWS headset lets you swipe on the stems for volume control
  • The OnePlus Buds 3 is equipped with 3 microphones
OnePlus Buds 3 was unveiled on Tuesday as the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to debut in India. Equipped with dual drivers, the OnePlus Buds 3 offer support for adaptive noise cancellation at up to 49dB along with support for transparency mode. The wireless headset also supports the company's dual connection feature and has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. OnePlus claims it can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and 6.5 hours with ANC enabled. 

OnePlus Buds 3 price in India, availability

OnePlus Buds 3 price in India is set at Rs. 5,499. It is available in Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue colour options. They will go on sale in India via starting on February 6, via OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications

The newly announced OnePlus Buds 3 features a dual driver setup that comprises a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Both left and right earphones are equipped with 3 microphones with -38dB sensitivity. It offers support for 49dB adaptive noise cancellation. The stems support pressure-sensitive touch controls for media and call management, and you can also swipe up and down for volume controls.

You get support for AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs. supports Hi-Res Audio support that is Japan Audio Society (JAS) certified, according to OnePlus. It features a low-latency mode and Google Fast Pair support. The optional dual connection mode also allows you use the OnePlus Buds 3 with two devices at the same time.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will offer up to 6.5 hours of playback with ANC enabled and 28 hours with the charging case, according to the company. If you turn off ANC, the TWS headset claimed to offer 10 hours of continuous use, and 44 hours with the charging case.

Each earphone has a 58mAh battery and the charging case has a 520mAh battery — OnePlus says a 10-minute charge will provide up to 7 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds 3 have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, and come with a USB Type-C charging cable. The case measures 58.72x50.15x25.81mm and weighs 40.8g, while each TWS earphone measures 31.68x20.22x24.4mm and weighs 4.8g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 price in India, OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Moto G04, Moto G24 With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

