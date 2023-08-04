The government is likely to give more time to companies to apply for licences to import laptops and other devices, extending stipulated timelines of import restrictions, IT Ministry sources said. The move will come as a part breather to companies.

The timelines may be extended, maybe by a month or so, they said adding that DGFT notice on this can be expected soon.

The sources said companies will be given more time to apply for the licence, and sought to assure that consignment or shipments meantime in transit won't face any issues.

The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by "security concerns".

Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, IT Ministry sources said.

On August 3, the government of India took the decision to impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers to boost domestic manufacturing. The current regulations in India allow companies to import laptops freely, but the new rule mandates a special license for these products similar to restrictions India imposed in 2020 for inbound TV shipments.

The government in its notification on Thursday gave no reason for the move, which could affect technology companies such as Apple, Dell, and Samsung and force them to boost local manufacturing.

Soon after, it was reported that Apple, Samsung Electronics and HP are among the biggest names freezing new imports of laptops and tablets to India.

