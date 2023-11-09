Technology News

Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to consider allowing only locally registered taxis to ply on the city's roads earlier this week.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 November 2023 19:39 IST
Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister

Photo Credit: Reuters

Banning of app-based taxi operators could adversely affect commuters in Delhi

Advertisement

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government's transport department has been directed to ban app-based taxis "in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders".
Officials, however, pointed out that only a detailed order will make it clear if the ban will come into effect from this week or during the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme. Transport department officials said the plan is to implement the ban only during the odd-even period.

Industry insiders said they have not received any official communication from the transport department but claimed that banning the movement of these cabs will adversely affect commuters and also lead to an increased load on other modes of public transport.

The transport department will issue a detailed order on the matter and it will clear things, the officials said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to consider allowing only locally registered taxis to ply on the city's roads. It said a large number of taxis registered in other states were seen on the roads, carrying only one passenger.

"We may also note that there is a large number of app-based taxis in Delhi which have registrations in different states. If we look at the roads, each one is carrying only one passenger. We would like to know whether there is any way of monitoring, especially during this period of time, that only the taxis registered in Delhi are permitted to ply as an additional measure to control the pollution," the apex court order stated.

Rai said during a press conference, "The court has said that taxis registered outside Delhi should be banned from entering Delhi. Directions have been issued to the transport department to ban app-based taxis from outside Delhi from entering the city." The minister mentioned that the Supreme Court had also said diesel cars with orange stickers should be banned.

"We have asked the transport department to examine how many such vehicles are there. Under the GRAP guidelines, BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles are already banned and the transport department has been asked to examine how many BS-VI diesel vehicles are there and if they are banned and (if) odd-even is implemented what will be its impact," Rai said.

"The transport department has been asked to prepare a comprehensive report and we will submit it in the Supreme Court on Friday," he added.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories – Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).

A senior government official said the transport department will issue a detailed order, laying down the guidelines. That order will make it clear whether the ban will kick in from this week or become effective during the implementation of the odd-even formula.

The Delhi government on Wednesday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

"The ban will be there on app-based taxis registered outside Delhi only during the period of implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme," said a transport department official.

However, a third official said the transport department may implement a partial ban on app-based taxis registered outside Delhi during implementation of the odd-even scheme, allowing odd-numbered cabs to ply on odd days and those with even registration numbers to ply on even days.

A final call on this will be taken following the Supreme Court's directions on the odd-even scheme's implementation.

Industry sources close to the matter said there is no official order from the transport department at the moment. They added that all app-based cabs run on CNG and help reduce private vehicle congestion.

"Banning such cabs will mean more private petrol and diesel vehicles on roads. This will also put undue pressure on other means of public transport and impact daily commuters adversely," they said.

Cab aggregator Uber said in a statement, "While we have not received any order from the transport department, we want to reiterate that all the cars on the Uber platform in Delhi are CNG or electric and shared mobility helps more people commute in fewer cars."

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Uber ban, Delhi Ola ban, Delhi Uber Ola ban, Delhi government, Delhi
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Asus ROG Strix G17, Dell G15, and More Gaming Laptop Deals
Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Realme Narzo 60 Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Sale
  4. Vivo Offering Diwali Discounts, Other Offers on These Vivo Phones
  5. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.1.1, watchOS 10.1.1 Updates With These Bug Fixes
  9. Best Deals on Top OnePlus Smartphones During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  10. JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With UPI Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Sony LYT-808 Camera, 2K ProXDR Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister
  3. Apple Filing Reveals iPhone Maker Expects to Change App Store Policy to Comply With EU Regulation
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Discounts Available on OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Open and More
  5. Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games
  6. Google’s AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Expands to Over 120 New Countries and Territories
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India
  8. Google’s Android 14 Storage Bug Gets Patched With New November Security Update, but There’s a Catch
  9. Redmi K70E Specifications Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  10. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »