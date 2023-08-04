Tecno is all set to unveil its Pova 5 series of smartphones in India next week. The company has officially announced the launch date of the Tecno Pova 5 series, which will include the standard Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The smartphones will be made available in India via Amazon. Additionally, the company has also been teasing about the design and phone specifications via its social media handle. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is expected to sport an Arc interface LED on the back, which appears to be inspired by Nothing Phone 2.

Tecno Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro are confirmed to launch in India on August 11 at the company's World of TECNOlogy event. A teaser video about the upcoming series has been shared on Tecno India's Twitter handle, hinting at the design of the smartphone. A promotional page for the Tecno Pova 5 lineup has also been made live on Amazon, confirming its availability.

The company has teased an Arc interface LED on the back. However, it doesn't clarify if both smartphones will get the feature. However, based on the global variants of both smartphones, the teased handset appears to be the Tecno Pova 5 Pro. The LED interface is said to be synced with calls, notifications, battery charging, and music. It is claimed to get five light effects — Soft, Racing, Dreamy, Breathe, and Party.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro has recently been launched in select global markets. The global variant of the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and runs Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box. For optics, the handset ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The handset comes in two colour options namely Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy.

