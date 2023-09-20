Technology News
Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor

Intel's "Meteor Lake" processors are the first to use the company's 7nm "Intel 4" technology and feature an NPU for improved AI performance.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2023 11:41 IST
Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra processor (pictured) is codenamed Meteor Lake

Highlights
  • Intel Core Ultra CPUs are Intel's first CPUs with a chiplet-like design
  • The first Meteor Lake CPUs from the company will be available in December
  • The Intel Core Ultra chips will also feature a dedicated AI coprocessor

Intel on Tuesday unveiled its 'Meteor Lake' processors that will make their way to computers by the end of the year. The new Intel Core Ultra chips are built using the company's 7nm "Intel 4" technology and are the first processors from Intel to be equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI performance. Like rivals AMD and Qualcomm, Intel's upcoming chips use chiplets — or tiles for different components on the same chip. Intel has also touted the ability of its chip to run generative AI tools more efficiently on a laptop.

Launching on December 14, the upcoming Meteor Lake processors from Intel will succeed the firm's Raptor Lake CPUs that were announced last year. The chipmaker says that Meteor Lake represents the biggest architectural shift in the company's processor design in four decades, and the top-of-the-line chip is called the Intel Core Ultra — Intel appears to have switched to a new moniker for its high-end PC chip.

Thanks to Intel's use of chiplets, the new Meteor Lake processors will use less power and offer better performance, according to Intel. This suggests that the Meteor Lake CPUs might actually be aimed at laptop users. The "Compute Tile" has performance and efficiency cores that are claimed to offer much better battery efficiency, as well as the company's first integrated NPU AI engine.

The processor also has dedicated tiles for Media and Graphics, that are independently attached to the SoC. They can also be turned on and off independently, according to Intel. The "Graphics" tile on the processor is an "Xe LPG" GPU that is equipped with 8 Xe cores and offers support for ray tracing and XeSS — Intel's technology to 'upscale' content. 

Connectivity options on the "I/O Tile" Meteor Lake processors include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, native HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, PCIe Gen 5, and Thunderbolt 4. it appears that customers will have to wait a few more months before Intel introduces the first chips with support for the recently announced Thunderbolt 5 standard.

Intel has also touted the ability of its Meteor Lake 'Intel Core Ultra' chips to run AI tasks using the built-in NPU. The chips are expected to be able to run generative AI tools similar to ChatGPT on their computer without sending data to a cloud service. The dedicated NPU should also offer improved performance when using AI features that are expected to make their way to Windows in the future.

Pricing for Intel's Meteor Lake processors haven't been announced, but we can expect to hear more about these processors closer to the December 14 launch date, including which OEMs will be the first to bring the new chips to consumers and whether they will feature in both laptops and desktop computers.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Devices Unit Morale Suffers Amid Staff Cuts, Shaky Development Pipeline
iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details

Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor
