Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details

iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details

iPhone 15 series is up for pre-bookings now and they will go on sale in India from Friday, September 22.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2023 11:36 IST
iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12 during its 'Wonderlust' event

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 can be purchased for Rs. 65,900 now
  • This discount is available to customers shopping with eligible HDFC cards
  • The offer brings down the price of Apple Watch Series 9 to Rs. 39,400

iPhone 15 series pre-orders began last week followed by the launch at the Apple Wanderlust event on September 12. If you've been wanting to buy one of the latest iPhone models but have been put off by the high prices, there's some good news for you. The Cupertino-based company is providing a bank-based instant discount offer for the latest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 series in the country. The same offer is also applicable on the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch SE.

Apple is offering up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the latest iPhone models using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. An instant saving of Rs. 6,000 can be availed on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a Rs. 5,000 discount. Last year's iPhone 14 models will get a Rs. 4,000 discount while the iPhone 13 models will get a Rs. 3,000 discount.

With this offer, the iPhone 15 can be grabbed for Rs. 74,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost Rs. 84,900, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. 89,900. The base variant of the iPhone 15 Pro will be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,28,900 to HDFC bank customers, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, can be purchased for Rs. 1,53,900, down from the original price of Rs.1,59,900.

The iPhone 14 can be purchased for Rs. 65,900 instead of Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 75,900 instead of Rs. 79,900. Additionally, with the HDFC bank deal, the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE can be shopped for Rs. 56,900 (MRP: 59,900) and Rs. 47,990 (MRP: 49,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the offer also brings down the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 to Rs. 39,400 from the original rate of Rs. 41,900. The Watch Ultra 2 costs Rs. 86,900, instead of Rs. 89,900. And finally, the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE can be purchased with a Rs. 1,500 discount that will bring the price down to Rs. 28,400 from Rs. 29,900.

The payment-based discount is available to customers shopping with eligible HDFC Bank cards. These are valid to customers purchasing the devices from the Apple India website, Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12 during its 'Wonderlust' event. The latest handsets come with a USB Type-C port and have a titanium build. The iPhone 15 models are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are equipped with the A17 Pro chip. All four models are up for pre-bookings now and they will go on sale in India from Friday, September 22.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Price in India, iPhone 15 Pro Price in India, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor
Affordable 5G Smartphones of the Year Under Rs. 20000 on Croma

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  5. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  7. Realme C53 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  9. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Updated With These New Features Alongside iOS 17
  10. Intel's Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Processors Will Be Launched on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Leak: Microsoft Is Planning Xbox Series X and Series S Refreshes in 2024, New Controller With Gyro
  2. Google DeepMind AI Tool Predicts Whether Genetic Mutations Are Likely to Cause Harm
  3. Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' Chips Launch Date Set for December 14; to Feature Chiplet Design, AI Coprocessor
  4. iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 9 Available With Up to Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount: Details
  5. Amazon Devices Unit Morale Suffers Amid Staff Cuts, Shaky Development Pipeline
  6. Elon Musk's Neuralink Receives Approval to Start Brain Implant Human Trial for Paralysis Patients
  7. Meta Urged Not to Roll Out End-to-end Encryption on Messenger, Instagram by UK
  8. CCI Said to Have Appointed Former WhatsApp Executive, Government Officials as New Members
  9. Google Bard Gets New Features to Catch Up With Rival ChatGPT's Popularity
  10. FTX Sues Parents of Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Alleging Them of Misusing Company Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.