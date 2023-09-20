iPhone 15 series pre-orders began last week followed by the launch at the Apple Wanderlust event on September 12. If you've been wanting to buy one of the latest iPhone models but have been put off by the high prices, there's some good news for you. The Cupertino-based company is providing a bank-based instant discount offer for the latest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 series in the country. The same offer is also applicable on the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch SE.

Apple is offering up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the latest iPhone models using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. An instant saving of Rs. 6,000 can be availed on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get a Rs. 5,000 discount. Last year's iPhone 14 models will get a Rs. 4,000 discount while the iPhone 13 models will get a Rs. 3,000 discount.

With this offer, the iPhone 15 can be grabbed for Rs. 74,900, down from the original price of Rs. 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus will cost Rs. 84,900, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. 89,900. The base variant of the iPhone 15 Pro will be available at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,28,900 to HDFC bank customers, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, can be purchased for Rs. 1,53,900, down from the original price of Rs.1,59,900.

The iPhone 14 can be purchased for Rs. 65,900 instead of Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 75,900 instead of Rs. 79,900. Additionally, with the HDFC bank deal, the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE can be shopped for Rs. 56,900 (MRP: 59,900) and Rs. 47,990 (MRP: 49,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the offer also brings down the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 to Rs. 39,400 from the original rate of Rs. 41,900. The Watch Ultra 2 costs Rs. 86,900, instead of Rs. 89,900. And finally, the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE can be purchased with a Rs. 1,500 discount that will bring the price down to Rs. 28,400 from Rs. 29,900.

The payment-based discount is available to customers shopping with eligible HDFC Bank cards. These are valid to customers purchasing the devices from the Apple India website, Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12 during its 'Wonderlust' event. The latest handsets come with a USB Type-C port and have a titanium build. The iPhone 15 models are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro are equipped with the A17 Pro chip. All four models are up for pre-bookings now and they will go on sale in India from Friday, September 22.

