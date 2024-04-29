Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today; Expected to be a New Colour Option

Nothing also revealed the winning Hardware Design from the Phone 2a Community Edition Project announced last month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 April 2024 10:30 IST
Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today; Expected to be a New Colour Option

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a is offered in India in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a was initially launched in India in March
  • The smartphone comes with a redesigned back panel over Phone 1, Phone 2
  • The Phone 2a Community Edition Project is set to launch later this year
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March this year. The handset came with several upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1 and a design overhaul compared to both Phone 1 and Phone 2. It is currently available in the country in two colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. The company has now teased the launch of a new India-special Phone 2a edition. It hasn't been revealed how this will vary from the standard model but leaks suggest it is likely to be a new colour option.

Nothing India has teased a new edition of the Phone 2a in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It will be unveiled in the country on April 29 at 12pm IST. The company claims that it is "designed for India" but has revealed no further details. A Flipkart banner for the same confirms its availability on the e-commerce platform. 

It is being speculated that the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be introduced in a new colourway. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests the same. An Android Authority report says that it could launch in a yellow colour option, similar to the Nothing Ear A, which comes in black, white, and yellow shades. Another tipster Technerd (@Technerd_9) claims that the phone will launch in a blue colour option. 

However, it is to be noted that this special Nothing Phone 2a edition is different from the Phone 2a Community Edition Project announced last month. The latter will launch in the second half of this year, according to the official timeline. The company has announced the winning Hardware Design for this edition. It is confirmed to feature green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes.

The Nothing Phone 2a is currently available in India in Black and White colour options. It starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a New Edition, Nothing Phone 2a New Edition India launch, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A60 With 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today; Expected to be a New Colour Option
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today; Expected to be a New Colour Option
  2. Oppo A60 With 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Joins $2 Trillion Club as Results Show AI Strength
  4. Apple ID Account Bug Locks Some Users Out of Accounts, Forces Password Reset
  5. Google Pixel 8a Video Showing AI Features Leaks; Promotional Images Indicate 7-Year Software Support
  6. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  7. Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
  9. WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Design Teased; to Launch in India on April 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »