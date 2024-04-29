Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March this year. The handset came with several upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1 and a design overhaul compared to both Phone 1 and Phone 2. It is currently available in the country in two colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. The company has now teased the launch of a new India-special Phone 2a edition. It hasn't been revealed how this will vary from the standard model but leaks suggest it is likely to be a new colour option.

Nothing India has teased a new edition of the Phone 2a in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It will be unveiled in the country on April 29 at 12pm IST. The company claims that it is "designed for India" but has revealed no further details. A Flipkart banner for the same confirms its availability on the e-commerce platform.

It is being speculated that the Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be introduced in a new colourway. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests the same. An Android Authority report says that it could launch in a yellow colour option, similar to the Nothing Ear A, which comes in black, white, and yellow shades. Another tipster Technerd (@Technerd_9) claims that the phone will launch in a blue colour option.

However, it is to be noted that this special Nothing Phone 2a edition is different from the Phone 2a Community Edition Project announced last month. The latter will launch in the second half of this year, according to the official timeline. The company has announced the winning Hardware Design for this edition. It is confirmed to feature green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes.

The Nothing Phone 2a is currently available in India in Black and White colour options. It starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, dual 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.