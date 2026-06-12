Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a MacBook with touchscreen support. For years, the Cupertino-based tech giant has resisted introducing touchscreen displays on Macs, arguing that the iPad is better suited for touch-based interactions. A new leak, however, suggests that Apple's stance could finally change, and an upcoming MacBook is confirmed to feature a touchscreen display, marking a first for the company. The tipster, however, did not reveal a launch timeline or specific model details.

Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook: What We Know So Far

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) recently posted on Weibo that a MacBook with a touchscreen display is "100 percent confirmed" to be in development. Although the leak stops short of revealing its moniker, previous reports have suggested that Apple is developing a new MacBook Ultra model that may serve as the company's first touchscreen laptop.

The brief post did not reveal additional details regarding specifications or the launch timing of the purported laptop from Apple.

The move, if accurate, is expected to mark a significant milestone in Apple's notebook lineup. The company has traditionally maintained a clear distinction between Mac and iPad devices, arguing that touchscreens are better suited for tablets while laptops should continue to rely on trackpads and keyboards.

In recent months, however, reports suggested Apple was reconsidering that approach, with touchscreen laptops becoming increasingly common. Per previous reports, the touchscreen MacBook may feature a redesigned chassis and a next-generation Apple Silicon chipset. It is expected to be positioned above the MacBook Pro lineup, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting it could be Apple's most premium laptop offering to date.

This is perhaps where the “Ultra” branding comes from. Like the Apple Watch Ultra, it is expected to sit atop Apple's laptop lineup.

The purported laptop is also expected to feature Apple's first-ever OLED display on a MacBook. Leaks suggest Apple was planning to introduce OLED panels and touch support on future MacBook Pro models, potentially arriving with M6-series chips in late 2026. It could launch toward the end of the year, though Apple has not officially confirmed its development.

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