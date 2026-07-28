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Apple's Touchscreen MacBook Pro Models to Exclusively Use Samsung OLED Displays: Report

The OLED MacBook Pro is expected to be Apple’s first-ever laptop offering with an OLED screen and touchscreen functionality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 16:10 IST
Apple's Touchscreen MacBook Pro Models to Exclusively Use Samsung OLED Displays: Report

The purported Apple laptop could debut with the 'Ultra' branding

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Highlights
  • Samsung may be the sole supplier of OLED panels for new MacBook Pro
  • The purported laptop is reported to get a two-stack tandem OLED structure
  • LG was reportedly not considered for this MacBook Pro supply chain
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Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen, and it could finally see the light of day this year. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has kept details under wraps, a new report suggests that Samsung could be the sole supplier of the MacBook Pro's OLED panel. The purported laptop is rumoured to be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch models, equipped with a two-stack tandem OLED structure and integrated touch technology.

Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro Display Details

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication The Elec reports that Samsung Display will exclusively supply OLED touch panels for Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The purported laptop is expected to be Apple's first-ever laptop offering with an OLED screen and touchscreen functionality.

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However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has not reportedly signed a dedicated exclusivity agreement. Instead, Samsung is said to have been involved in the development process from an early stage, while also reportedly meeting Apple's requirements for manufacturing the large MacBook Pro panels using bigger substrates.

As per the report, Samsung Display will manufacture the panels at its 8.6-generation OLED facility in Asan, South Chungcheong Province. The displays are said to leverage oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, a two-stack tandem RGB OLED structure, and an integrated touch solution.

The production of the OLED panels has reportedly already begun, although the mass production schedule has yet to be finalised. The report pointed towards a production ramp-up around August.

Meanwhile, LG was reportedly not considered for the purported laptop, despite already being a supplier for the existing MacBook Pro and OLED iPad Pro models. The report mentions that the company may not enter Apple's OLED MacBook Pro supply chain until 2029 or later.

On the other hand, China's BOE Display is another firm that develops OLED screens for laptops. However, concerns around technological maturity and production yields have reportedly kept it out of consideration for the purported MacBook Pro. Instead, the company could join Apple's OLED supply chain with future MacBook Air models from 2028 onwards.

A launch date of the purported laptop, however, remains under wraps. Previous reports have pointed towards a launch later in 2026 or in 2027.

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Further reading: Apple, MacBook Ultra, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro OLED
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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