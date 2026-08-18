Apple appears to have left a broad trail of clues about its upcoming hardware in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate. The software references future iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods and home products, along with a possible new Apple TV remote and an unidentified headset. Several identifiers match products previously linked to Apple through earlier software releases or reports, while some have surfaced for the first time. The references also point to launches that could span September and later this year, although Apple's plans remain unconfirmed.

macOS Tahoe 26.7 Reveals Clues About Future Apple Products

A MacRumors report details the references in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate released by Apple. The findings suggest that the company is testing hardware across several product families at the same time, with some identifiers offering stronger clues than others.

The code reportedly includes references to upcoming Mac models. J804 is linked to the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, which could get an M6 chip later this year. The current M5 model uses the J704 identifier. J833 and J834 are linked to new iMac models. The code also lists K114c, K114s, K116c and K116s, which could be related to the higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays.

The next iPad mini is reportedly identified as J510 and J511. It could feature an OLED display and an A19 Pro chip. The software also mentions N109, which may be linked to a second-generation Vision Pro or a cheaper headset. Apple reportedly cancelled its lower-cost Vision Pro project last year, so the purpose of N109 remains unclear.

The software reportedly includes V63 and V64, which have been associated with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both models are expected to arrive in September. V68 is linked to the rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra, which is also expected around the same time. The code further includes V62 for the iPhone Air 2 and V67 for the standard iPhone 18. Both of those models are expected later, reportedly in spring 2027.

The update also points to new AirPods and Beats products. B790 is reportedly linked to AirPods with cameras and could launch as early as September. The code includes a reference to an image stream for the left earbud. This is separate from another camera-equipped AirPods model expected in 2027, which is said to use the B798 identifier. The update also mentions B518 and B522, which could be codenames for upcoming Beats headphones.

Apple's software further identifies AirPodsPro1,4, a designation that could correspond to fourth-generation AirPods Pro because the current third-generation models use AirPodsPro1,3. Another entry, AirPod3,5, appears without enough information to establish which product it represents.

The home product references provide a wider set of possibilities. J490 and J491 have previously been connected to Apple's long-rumoured home hub. The two identifiers are believed to represent different physical versions, with one designed around a base and the other intended for wall installation. The code specifically includes Siri setup material for J490.

Another home-related identifier, B525, could represent a new HomePod mini. The software says Argentium has been installed on the device, while the existing HomePod mini is identified internally as B520. Apple also appears to be testing products under HomeAccessory17,2 and HomeAccessory17,3, although their identities are unknown.

J229 is another home product identifier that first appeared in iOS 26. It could belong to a device with multiple sensors that can detect alarm sounds and capture images. The device could be Apple's rumoured security camera or an accessory for its home hub.

The code also mentions Pebble, which was previously reported as Apple's internal name for homeOS, the software expected to run on its home hub. It also lists Rose Pink, Silver, Space Grey and Starlight as possible colours for an upcoming home accessory. Another code reference, audio_accessory_visual_reasoning, could be linked to the home hub.

Apple could also launch a new Apple TV remote. The code includes ATVRemote1,5, which appears to be a new remote model. Earlier reports have also pointed to an updated remote for the next Apple TV.

The update also reportedly includes references to Apple Intelligence features in China. Writing Tools could soon be available in the country, but some content may be blocked after repeated safety alerts. The code also says users may need to install an automatic update before using Writing Tools.

Not every identifier in the release candidate can currently be matched to a known product. The unexplained model numbers reportedly include A3436, A3437, A3438, A3439, A3440, A3441, A3456, A3457, A3465, A3529, A3530, A3531, A3532, A3533, A3543 and A3577. Apple also lists Device1,8234, Device1,8236, Device1,8238, Device1,8240, Device1,8241, Device1,8242, Device1,8246, Device1,8247 and Device1,8248. There is currently no reliable indication of which products these identifiers represent, the report added.

Notably, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone Ultra in September, while the MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad mini and home devices could arrive at a later event in October or November. The references do not confirm launch plans, as Apple could change or cancel products.