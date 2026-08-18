Technology News
English Edition

Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 Reportedly Includes References to iPhone 18, New Macs and More

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone Ultra in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 11:39 IST
Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 Reportedly Includes References to iPhone 18, New Macs and More

Photo Credit: Apple

New MacBook Pro models could launch later this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple may introduce an OLED iPad mini with an A19 Pro chip
  • Camera-equipped AirPods could debut as early as September
  • Apple could launch a new Apple TV remote with its next model
Advertisement

Apple appears to have left a broad trail of clues about its upcoming hardware in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate. The software references future iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods and home products, along with a possible new Apple TV remote and an unidentified headset. Several identifiers match products previously linked to Apple through earlier software releases or reports, while some have surfaced for the first time. The references also point to launches that could span September and later this year, although Apple's plans remain unconfirmed.

macOS Tahoe 26.7 Reveals Clues About Future Apple Products

A MacRumors report details the references in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate released by Apple. The findings suggest that the company is testing hardware across several product families at the same time, with some identifiers offering stronger clues than others.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

The code reportedly includes references to upcoming Mac models. J804 is linked to the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, which could get an M6 chip later this year. The current M5 model uses the J704 identifier. J833 and J834 are linked to new iMac models. The code also lists K114c, K114s, K116c and K116s, which could be related to the higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays.

The next iPad mini is reportedly identified as J510 and J511. It could feature an OLED display and an A19 Pro chip. The software also mentions N109, which may be linked to a second-generation Vision Pro or a cheaper headset. Apple reportedly cancelled its lower-cost Vision Pro project last year, so the purpose of N109 remains unclear.

The software reportedly includes V63 and V64, which have been associated with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both models are expected to arrive in September. V68 is linked to the rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra, which is also expected around the same time. The code further includes V62 for the iPhone Air 2 and V67 for the standard iPhone 18. Both of those models are expected later, reportedly in spring 2027.

The update also points to new AirPods and Beats products. B790 is reportedly linked to AirPods with cameras and could launch as early as September. The code includes a reference to an image stream for the left earbud. This is separate from another camera-equipped AirPods model expected in 2027, which is said to use the B798 identifier. The update also mentions B518 and B522, which could be codenames for upcoming Beats headphones.

Apple's software further identifies AirPodsPro1,4, a designation that could correspond to fourth-generation AirPods Pro because the current third-generation models use AirPodsPro1,3. Another entry, AirPod3,5, appears without enough information to establish which product it represents.

The home product references provide a wider set of possibilities. J490 and J491 have previously been connected to Apple's long-rumoured home hub. The two identifiers are believed to represent different physical versions, with one designed around a base and the other intended for wall installation. The code specifically includes Siri setup material for J490.

Another home-related identifier, B525, could represent a new HomePod mini. The software says Argentium has been installed on the device, while the existing HomePod mini is identified internally as B520. Apple also appears to be testing products under HomeAccessory17,2 and HomeAccessory17,3, although their identities are unknown.

J229 is another home product identifier that first appeared in iOS 26. It could belong to a device with multiple sensors that can detect alarm sounds and capture images. The device could be Apple's rumoured security camera or an accessory for its home hub.

The code also mentions Pebble, which was previously reported as Apple's internal name for homeOS, the software expected to run on its home hub. It also lists Rose Pink, Silver, Space Grey and Starlight as possible colours for an upcoming home accessory. Another code reference, audio_accessory_visual_reasoning, could be linked to the home hub.

Apple could also launch a new Apple TV remote. The code includes ATVRemote1,5, which appears to be a new remote model. Earlier reports have also pointed to an updated remote for the next Apple TV.

The update also reportedly includes references to Apple Intelligence features in China. Writing Tools could soon be available in the country, but some content may be blocked after repeated safety alerts. The code also says users may need to install an automatic update before using Writing Tools.

Not every identifier in the release candidate can currently be matched to a known product. The unexplained model numbers reportedly include A3436, A3437, A3438, A3439, A3440, A3441, A3456, A3457, A3465, A3529, A3530, A3531, A3532, A3533, A3543 and A3577. Apple also lists Device1,8234, Device1,8236, Device1,8238, Device1,8240, Device1,8241, Device1,8242, Device1,8246, Device1,8247 and Device1,8248. There is currently no reliable indication of which products these identifiers represent, the report added.

Notably, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone Ultra in September, while the MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad mini and home devices could arrive at a later event in October or November. The references do not confirm launch plans, as Apple could change or cancel products.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, macOS Tahoe 26.7, macOS Tahoe, Apple products, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, iPhone Air 2, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad mini, AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats, HomePod mini, Apple home hub, Apple TV, Apple Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
macOS Screen Sharing Vulnerability Lets Hackers Gain Full Control of Mac

Related Stories

Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26.7 Reportedly Includes References to iPhone 18, New Macs and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pova 8 Pro 5G With an Alive Matrix Rear Display Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Air Purifier 6, Air Purifier 4 Compact Are Xiaomi's First Mijia Products in India
  3. Redmi Note 17 Series is All Set to Launch Globally on This Date
  4. These Five Samsung Foldables Could Launch Next Year
  5. Poco, Oppo Raise Prices of These Smartphones in India: See New Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leak Reveals Horizontal Camera Layout
  7. These Realme Smartphones Are Getting More Expensive in India Starting Today
  8. Jio Prime Membership Re-Launched in India With These Benefits
  9. Lava Virat V1 5G Review: Not Just a Budget Phone
  10. Bitcoin Reclaims $64,000 as ETF Demand Shows Signs of Recovery
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Galaxy Forever as a Flexible Ownership Programme for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series: Price, Benefits
  2. Spotify Introduces Playlist Notes for Songs, Podcasts and Audiobooks
  3. Bitcoin Reclaims $64,000 as ETF Demand Shows Signs of Recovery
  4. Xiaomi Announces Mijia Air Purifier 6, Air Purifier 4 Compact Launch Date in India
  5. Redmi Watch 6 Lite, Watch 6 Active Prices and Specifications Leaked Via Online Retail Listing
  6. CMF Teases New TWS Earbuds, Could Launch as Buds 3 Series: What You Need to Know
  7. Pova 8 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Alive Matrix Rear Display: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16T, Realme C83 5G and More Receive Price Hikes in India: Check Updated Prices
  9. Sony Has Still Not Decided a Release Date for PS6, Says CEO Hiroki Totoki
  10. Google Pixel 11 Series Reportedly Gets New MediaTek Modem With Better Efficiency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »