OnePlus launched the 16 in China earlier this month as a successor to last year's OnePlus 15. The flagship handset is expected to reach global markets, including India, soon. OnePlus has yet to confirm its arrival, but the phone is said to be tested with global and Indian software builds, hinting at an imminent international launch. OnePlus 16 has a 185Hz OLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It has a 9,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 16 Reportedly Undergoing India and Global Software Testing

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on X claimed that OnePlus is testing global and Indian software versions of the OnePlus 16 under the model numbers CPH2901, CPH2903, and CPH2905. However, the company has not officially confirmed plans to bring the device to markets outside China.

The development comes amid uncertainty over the brand's presence in international markets, particularly the US and Europe. OnePlus has recently withdrawn from these regions. The latest leak suggests the global launch of the OnePlus 16 hasn't been entirely ruled out.

Additionally, the tipster says the OnePlus 16R is in development as a gaming-oriented device, with model number PYP110. The company is also reportedly working on a handset with model number CPH2887. Both upcoming models are said to offer a high-refresh-rate display.

OnePlus 16 was launched in China last week with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000). It runs on ColorOS 17, based on Android 17 and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. It ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the OnePlus 16 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.